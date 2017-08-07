 

KNOW YOUR LAWS: Player catches goalkeeper napping on a free kick

    This goal is a good reason why you should always be ready for the unexpected as the defending team.

    In the clip above, the attacking player is awarded a direct free kick just outside the box after a dangerous tackle from the opposition. Instead of waiting for the referee’s whistle, the player takes the free kick and scores while the goalkeeper is directing his defence.

    Football is a continuous game, and, unless the referee has indicated otherwise, a direct free kick can be taken at any stage once the ball has been properly placed on the mark.

    An attacking team may ask the referee for a minimum distance between the ball and the defenders (9.15m), at which point the referee will stop play, and only resume it on his whistle.

    Other than that Law 13 doesn’t give the defending team any ‘protection’ from a quickly taken free kick.

    So next time you’re on the field always be watching the ball and don’t assume you have time to set up that defensive wall.

