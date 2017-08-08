Korczyk getting physical on the way to Wallabies selection

The physicality of Queensland Reds forward Adam The physicality of Queensland Reds forward Adam Korczyk has won him a fan in Wallabies’ coach Michael Cheika and a potential shot at world champions New Zealand later this month.

Korczyk was one of seven uncapped players Cheika named in his 34-man squad for the opening Cup and Rugby Championship game against the All Blacks.in Sydney on August 19.

Skipper and openside flanker Michael Hooper appears the only certain back row starter for the game, with Korczyk a contender for the other two spots, or a place on the bench.

With long-serving blindside flanker Scott Fardy going overseas and No.8 Scott Higginbotham out of favour after starting in two of the three June Tests, Cheika has named a clutch of young back rowers.

That group comprises the Rebels’ Sean McMahon and Lopeti Timani and the Waratahs’ Ned Hanigan and Jack Dempsey.

Of that group, only McMahon has won more than eight Test caps, with Hanigan and Dempsey just blooded in the June Test campaign

Cheika is renowned for favouring tough robust players with a hard edge and 22-year-old Korczyk appears to fit that bill.

“He told me he enjoyed my physicality, I think that’s a big thing with Cheik, he enjoys the physical play,” Korczyk said at the Wallabies training camp at Cessnock in the NSW Hunter region.

‘Being a lineout jumping back rower probably helps as well, so you’ve obviously got more options in the lineout.”

He said Cheika told him he was looking at him as either a blindside flanker or No.8, with the former Korczyk’s preferred position.

“I’ve played most of my footy at blindside, obviously six and eight go hand in hand sometimes,” said Korczyk, who came to Australia at the age of 12 after being born in New Zealand, where he primarily played football.

Korczyk’s progress was stalled by a knee injury that wiped out his 2016 campaign, but he managed to turn that enforced layoff to his advantage..

“I had time to hit the gym a bit more and sort of get my body prepared,” he said.

