Korczyk getting physical on the way to Wallabies selection

The physicality of Queensland Reds forward Adam The physicality of Queensland Reds forward Adam Korczyk has won him a fan in Wallabies’ coach Michael Cheika and a potential shot at world champions New Zealand later this month.
Korczyk was one of seven uncapped players Cheika named in his 34-man squad for the opening Cup and Rugby Championship game against the All Blacks.in Sydney on August 19.
Skipper and openside flanker Michael Hooper appears the only certain back row starter for the game, with Korczyk a contender for the other two spots, or a place on the bench.
With long-serving blindside flanker Scott Fardy going overseas and No.8 Scott Higginbotham out of favour after starting in two of the three June Tests, Cheika has named a clutch of young back rowers.
That group comprises the Rebels’ Sean McMahon and Lopeti Timani and the Waratahs’ Ned Hanigan and Jack Dempsey.
Of that group, only McMahon has won more than eight Test caps, with Hanigan and Dempsey just blooded in the June Test campaign
Cheika is renowned for favouring tough robust players with a hard edge and 22-year-old Korczyk appears to fit that bill.
“He told me he enjoyed my physicality, I think that’s a big thing with Cheik, he enjoys the physical play,” Korczyk said at the Wallabies training camp at Cessnock in the NSW Hunter region.
‘Being a lineout jumping back rower probably helps as well, so you’ve obviously got more options in the lineout.”
He said Cheika told him he was looking at him as either a blindside flanker or No.8, with the former Korczyk’s preferred position.
“I’ve played most of my footy at blindside, obviously six and eight go hand in hand sometimes,” said Korczyk, who came to Australia at the age of 12 after being born in New Zealand, where he primarily played football.
Korczyk’s progress was stalled by a knee injury that wiped out his 2016 campaign, but he managed to turn that enforced layoff to his advantage..
“I had time to hit the gym a bit more and sort of get my body prepared,” he said.
“When I made my (Super Rugby) debut in 2015, I was probably s bit skinny but with that year under my belt, thats probably enhanced it a bit more.” has won him a fan in Wallabies’ coach Michael Cheika and a potential shot at world champions New Zealand later this month.
Korczyk was one of seven uncapped players Cheika named in his 34-man squad for the opening Cup and Rugby Championship game against the All Blacks.in Sydney on August 19.
Skipper and openside flanker Michael Hooper appears the only certain back row starter for the game, with Korczyk a contender for the other two spots, or a place on the bench.
With long-serving blindside flanker Scott Fardy going overseas and No.8 Scott Higginbotham out of favour after starting in two of the three June Tests, Cheika has named a clutch of young back rowers.
That group comprises the Rebels’ Sean McMahon and Lopeti Timani and the Waratahs’ Ned Hanigan and Jack Dempsey.
Of that group, only McMahon has won more than eight Test caps, with Hanigan and Dempsey just blooded in the June Test campaign
Cheika is renowned for favouring tough robust players with a hard edge and 22-year-old Korczyk appears to fit that bill.
“He told me he enjoyed my physicality, I think that’s a big thing with Cheik, he enjoys the physical play,” Korczyk said at the Wallabies training camp at Cessnock in the NSW Hunter region.
‘Being a lineout jumping back rower probably helps as well, so you’ve obviously got more options in the lineout.”
He said Cheika told him he was looking at him as either a blindside flanker or No.8, with the former Korczyk’s preferred position.
“I’ve played most of my footy at blindside, obviously six and eight go hand in hand sometimes,” said Korczyk, who came to Australia at the age of 12 after being born in New Zealand, where he primarily played football.
Korczyk’s progress was stalled by a knee injury that wiped out his 2016 campaign, but he managed to turn that enforced layoff to his advantage..
“I had time to hit the gym a bit more and sort of get my body prepared,” he said.
“When I made my (Super Rugby) debut in 2015, I was probably s bit skinny but with that year under my belt, thats probably enhanced it a bit more.”
August 8th 2017 @ 7:41am
Adsa said | August 8th 2017 @ 7:41am | ! Report
I like Korczyk as a player but do not think he is ready for test rugby, Hiiginbotham and RHP are better options than Adam at the moment.
August 8th 2017 @ 7:58am
Waxhead said | August 8th 2017 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Fantastic – he was a mongrel at training – why did he never show this playing for the Reds all season ?
August 8th 2017 @ 8:02am
Fionn said | August 8th 2017 @ 8:02am | ! Report
You should know by now Waxhead, results on the field don’t matter, what matters is whether it was a successful period on the training paddock.
August 8th 2017 @ 8:11am
riddler said | August 8th 2017 @ 8:11am | ! Report
fionn.. you are getting snarky in your old blogging days..
be positive.. or constructive in the least..