Sharks hold players-only meeting after dismal loss to Canberra

Cronulla skipper Paul Gallen has revealed the team held a players-only meeting on Monday to re-ignite their stuttering premiership defence.

Gallen said coach Shane Flanagan had every right to tear shreds off his men after what he described as “one of our worst performances in the past couple of years” against Canberra.

Ahead of his 300th milestone match, Gallen challenged his teammates to respond as they fight for an all-important top-four spot.

“Flanno let a lot of us know what he thought, which is fair enough. That’s his job and it’s up to us as a playing group to respond to that,” Gallen said on Tuesday.

“We had a good meeting yesterday internally – just the boys – and spoke about where we think we’re at. Fingers crossed we can get out there on Friday night and show our resolve, show that we are a tough side and get out there and play well.”

The Sharks’ defeat to the Raiders conjured memories of their sudden drop-off in form leading into last year’s finals campaign, when they won one of their final six regular-season games.

However Gallen is confident the hunger would return once a top-four finish is clinched, which is likely to be achieved with a win over the third-placed Broncos.

“I remember we did have a couple of bad weeks to be honest, we fell short against Canberra and I think the Dragons at one stage,” he said.

“It’s hard to remember exactly what we were feeling last year, but I just want to drive into these boys that we’ve got an opportunity to do well this year.

“We’ve got a good side and we’ve got to make the most of it.

“Just get into those semi-finals in the top four, and you’ll see that hunger come back and fight tooth and nail because we know what it’s like to be in a grand final and win one.”

Five-eighth James Maloney is certain to return from a hand injury after training on Tuesday, however Jack Bird is out with a shoulder complaint.

Kurt Capewell is set to deputise for Bird in the centres.