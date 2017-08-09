2005 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 12 years since the 2005 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Matt Priddis, Carlton (Originally Marc Murphy)

Priddis has been a fantastic midfielder for the Eagles over the last 12 years. He was originally drafted with pick 31 in the rookie draft and has played 235 games and kicked 70 goals to date. He is a one-time Simpson Medallist, one-time Sandover Medallist, two-time Ross Glendinning Medallist, two-time Geoff Christian Medallist, one-time club best and fairest, one-time Brownlow Medallist, one-time All-Australian and the acting co-captain for the West Coast Eagles Football Club in 2014.

Pick 2 – Scott Pendlebury, Collingwood (Originally Dale Thomas)

Pendlebury has a been a strong player for the Pies over the last 12 years. He was originally selected with pick five and has played 252 games and kicked 157 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time Norm Smith Medallist, five-time All-Australian, two-time Anzac Medallist, five-time club best and fairest, two-time Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medallist, one-time Jason McCartney Medallist, one-time Lou Richards Medallist and the current Collingwood Football Club captain.

Pick 3 – Josh J Kennedy, Hawthorn (Originally Xavier Ellis)

Kennedy has been a great forward over the past 12 years for the Blues and Eagles. He was originally taken with pick four and has played 202 games to date – 22 for Carlton and 180 for West Coast – and kicked 504 goals to date, 11 of which were for Carlton and 493 for West Coast. He is a two-time Ross Glendinning Medallist, two-time Coleman Medallist, two-time All-Australian and five-time club leading goalkicker. Imagine if Kennedy were in the Hawthorn forward line!

Pick 4 – Marc Murphy, Carlton (Originally Josh J Kennedy)

Murphy has been a strong midfielder for the Blues. He was originally drafted as first pick and has played 233 games and kicked 166 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, one-time Larke Medallist, one-time International Rules Series representative for Australia and the current Carlton Football Club captain.

Pick 5 – Kieran Jack, Collingwood (Originally Scott Pendlebury)

Jack has been a great midfielder for the Swans over the last 11 years. He was originally selected with pick 58 in the rookie draft and has played 224 games and kicked 150 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, three-time Brett Kirk Medallist and the Sydney Football Club captain for four years.

Pick 6 – Paddy Ryder, Hawthorn (Originally Beau Dowler)

Ryder has been a good ruckman for the Bombers and Power over the last 12 years and seems to be in career-best form this year. He was originally taken with pick seven and has played 206 games to date – 170 for Essendon and 36 for Port Adelaide – and kicked 143 goals to date, 117 of which were for Essendon and 26 for Port Adelaide. He is a one-time Anzac medallist and the likely All-Australian ruckman this year.

Pick 7 – Nathan Jones, Essendon (Originally Paddy Ryder)

Jones has been one of the only bright lights for the Demons over the past 12 years. He was originally drafted with pick 12 and has played 236 games and kicked 115 goals to date. He is a three-time club best and fairest and the current Melbourne Football Club co-captain.

Pick 8 – Grant Birchall, Richmond (Originally Jarrad Oakley-Nicholls)

Birchall has been a fantastic defender for the Hawks over the last 12 years, playing an important part in their three-peat. He was originally selected with pick 14 and has played 245 games and kicked 33 goals to date. He is a four-time premiership player, one-time All-Australian and one-time Harrison Medallist.

Pick 9 – Shannon Hurn, Brisbane (Originally Mitch Clark)

Hurn has been a solid rebounding defender for the Eagles over the last 12 years. He was originally taken with pick 13 and has played 218 games and kicked 49 goals to date. He is a one-time Ross Glendinning Medallist and the current West Coast Eagles Football Club captain.

Pick 10 – Andrew Swallow, Fremantle (Originally Marcus Drum)

Swallow has been a solid inside midfielder for the Roos. He was originally drafted with pick 43 and has played 221 games and kicked 80 goals to date. He is a three-time club best and fairest and the North Melbourne Football Club captain for five years.