Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets: FFA Cup live scores, blog

Adelaide United will look to put a disappointing season behind them when they host the Newcastle Jets in the FFA Cup’s Round of 32. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:30pm (AEST).
Adelaide United went from heroes to zeroes in a year after a shocking title defence in the just completed A-League season. Their usual dangerous, attacking play style and fortress at home seemed to be non-existent as the champions struggled to maintain the form.
Tonight, however, they will feel confident against a Newcastle outfit who also struggled last season and despite some good signings would surprise many if they were to improve significantly this upcoming season.
Newcastle have struggled financially to bring in big name signings that can help push them for a finals spot, thus leading to negative results in the last few seasons. However, the additions of Topor-Stanley and the Petratos brothers will help their cause as the aim to add talent to all areas of a team in dire need of a rebuild.
Prediction
This should be close, and the Jets new boys will make this interesting. However, Adelaide should get over the line here tonight
2-1 Reds
8:31pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:31pm |
47TH MIN: Game is back underway !
8:29pm
Kangajets said | 8:29pm |
Come on u jets
8:17pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:17pm |
HALF TIME: ADELAIDE 0-0 NEWCASTLE
Both teams hitting the post and have a few chances but not much else here. Second half to come shortly
8:14pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:14pm |
44TH MIN: Petratos has a shot clawed away
8:12pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:12pm |
42ND MIN: Adelaide shoot wide from a free kick
8:10pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:10pm |
40TH MIN: Blackwood hits the post for Adelaide now!!!
Both teams hitting the post here
8:05pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:05pm |
35TH MIN: Side netting for Adelaide! Both teams come close now.
8:03pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:03pm |
31ST MIN: POST!!! Newcastle come close through Dimi Petratos
8:01pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:01pm |
30TH MIN: Adelaide have some chances but don’t threaten the Newcastle goal
7:55pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:55pm |
24TH MIN: Nabbout shoots wide now. Game hasn’t shown much so far