Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets: FFA Cup live scores, blog

Adelaide United will look to put a disappointing season behind them when they host the Newcastle Jets in the FFA Cup’s Round of 32. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:30pm (AEST).

Adelaide United went from heroes to zeroes in a year after a shocking title defence in the just completed A-League season. Their usual dangerous, attacking play style and fortress at home seemed to be non-existent as the champions struggled to maintain the form.

Tonight, however, they will feel confident against a Newcastle outfit who also struggled last season and despite some good signings would surprise many if they were to improve significantly this upcoming season.

Newcastle have struggled financially to bring in big name signings that can help push them for a finals spot, thus leading to negative results in the last few seasons. However, the additions of Topor-Stanley and the Petratos brothers will help their cause as the aim to add talent to all areas of a team in dire need of a rebuild.

Prediction

This should be close, and the Jets new boys will make this interesting. However, Adelaide should get over the line here tonight

2-1 Reds

Join The Roar for live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).