Canterbury Bulldogs appoint next CEO

Experienced NRL administrator Andrew Hill will replace Raelene Castle as Canterbury’s chief executive.

Hill heads the Rugby League World Cup organising committee and has been an official at Parramatta and the AFL’s Greater Western Sydney.

He will start with the Bulldogs in December, stepping in for Castle who revealed in May she would leave the club at the end of the season despite having one year remaining on her contract.

“I’m extremely honoured to have been offered the role with the Bulldogs,” Hill said.

“They are a club with tremendous history and pride and I look forward to being able to work with not only a great organisation but as passionate a supporter base as you would find anywhere in sport.”