Crows feast on feisty Bombers

The Adelaide Crows have come away big winners against the Essendon Bombers at Etihad Stadium cruising to a 43-point win.

The first term opened up with a bang from the Crows who despite losing the inside 50 count kicked 5.3 to the Bombers 2.2, Mitch McGovern was the first goal kicker of the game after a strong mark inside the Crows’ 50.

The Bombers responded quickly through Connor McKenna. The first term was an exciting fast paced game which we expected from two of the highest scoring teams in the competition.

A goal after the siren to Richard Douglas gave the Crows a 19-point lead into the break.

The second quarter started all one way with the Bombers taking over, with Joe Daniher kicking three straight goals to give them a one-point lead, from there though the script flipped and it was all going the Crows way.

The Bombers wouldn’t kick another goal for the quarter as the Crows poured in five straight goals. The flurry of goals to the Crows gave them a 32-point lead at the major break.

The third quarter continued the onslaught of the Crows who kicked the first two goals of the term through Rory Atkins and David Mackay.

After Mackay kicked the goal at the 13-minute mark Essendon would start a run of four straight goals, three of which were to Cale Hooker, the fourth to retiring great Jobe Watson.

At this point it looked like the Bombers may be able to mount a comeback, but the Crows soon put the brakes on the Bombers kicking two goals in the dying minutes of the third to keep their 32-point margin intact.

Cale Hooker and James Stewart tried to get the Bombers back into the game at the start of the fourth quarter but the Crows wouldn’t let up keeping the Bombers at arms length for the remainder of the game.

At the four-minute mark of the fpourth quarter all of the Essendon fans stood up in honour of Jobe Watson as a fitting tribute to the soon to be retiring former captain.

The Crows and Bombers went goal for goal at stages in the fourth but two late goals through Mitch McGovern and Brad Crouch ended the Bombers hopes for good.

The Crows now just need a win next weekend to secure the minor premiership while the Bombers will be hoping a few games go their way so they still have a shot at the top eight.