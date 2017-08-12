Force great Hodgson wants ARU cleanout

Western Force great Matt Hodgson has called for the remaining ARU board members to fall on their swords following their decision to axe the Perth-based Super Rugby franchise.

The Force are facing rugby extinction following the ARU’s decision on Friday to cull the team, but the franchise has vowed to take the matter to the courts.

Led by billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest, the Force have applied for an injunction, and they hope to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

ARU chief executive Bill Pulver has already announced he will step down once a replacement for him is found.

Chief operations manager Rob Clarke and chief financial officer Todd Day resigned from their positions earlier this year.

But ARU chairman Cameron Clyne has indicated he will stay the course.

Hodgson said it was well overdue to clear the decks and start afresh.

“I think it should have been cleared probably when this drama started. They put rugby in a pretty bad position,” Hodgson said.

“It would be good to see a cleanout.

“I heard (their decision to axe the Force) was purely a financial one. When we’ve got a billion-dollar backer, I don’t know how it’s a financial one.

“That’s pretty damning.

“They talk about a national blueprint. But if you cut out half of Australia, how could it be a national competition?”

Fellow Force great Nathan Sharpe also wants to see a new broom at the ARU, describing the decision to axe his former side as disgraceful.

Sharpe said if he was tasked with the job of rebuilding Australian rugby, the Force would be one of the first strongholds he would have on his side.

Forrest has vowed to do everything within his powers to ensure the franchise survives.

He has even told the ARU that he would bankroll any potential future losses by the Force if they were allowed to stay in the competition.

Forrest said the ARU’s decision was a gross injustice.

“The three people who are the architect of this decision inside the ARU have resigned. I don’t blame them for that,” Forrest said.

If the Force’s appeal application is denied, their legal avenues will have been exhausted.

But Forrest hinted that might not be the end of it.

“There’s no good plan A without a good plan B. I’ve just got to work that out,” he said.

Hodgson said if the Force end up being axed, it would severely damage the game at a grassroots level.