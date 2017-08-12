Kennedy gives Carlton the Blues

West Coast have held off a valiant Carlton outfit by 17 points to keep their finals hopes alive at Domain Stadium on Saturday night.

Carlton started strongly, booting the first two goals of the match, before West Coast began to apply their pressure, going into the first change with a three-point lead over the Blues.

The Eagles broke away in the second quarter, finding their run and carry, with Josh Kennedy booting three majors to give West Coast a 31 point lead to go into the half time break.

Carlton came roaring back into the contest during the third term, however, kicking six straight goals to West Coast’s one to go into the final term with scores level, setting themselves up for a classic finish.

The Eagles would have been nervous, with their history of dropping match-winning leads well documented, but the West Coast defence held firm, and the Eagles were able to stretch their lead out to a match-winning one.

While Carlton continued to fight, with a Levi Casboult goal from the boundary, it proved too little too late as West Coast would run out 17 points winners to keep their finals hopes alive.

It was a huge victory for the Eagles, as they stay in the top eight, sitting at seventh currently. Their best were Josh Kennedy, who ended up booting 6 majors (and now leads the Coleman), while Jeremy McGovern was a wall down back, and Sam Mitchell was everywhere, also breaking an AFL record for career handballs in the process.

For the Blues, they were valiant in defeat, but it represents another chance gone begging for Brendan Bolton’s men this year. Their best were Marc Murphy, with two goals and 29 touches, while Bryce Gibbs had a goal, and 26 disposals of his own. Matt Kreuzer was immense as well, 33 hitouts and 17 touches to his name.

West Coast will now travel down to Sydney to take on GWS on Saturday afternoon, whilst the Blues will play host to Hawthorn on Saturday night at the Docklands, Etihad Stadium.

There were no injuries or reports from this match.