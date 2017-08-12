The side the Kangaroos must pick for the World Cup

The Rugby League World Cup begins on 27 October this year with Australia playing England in the opening game in Melbourne.
Each team competing in the World Cup will name a 24-man squad for the tournament. This is the squad I think the Kangaroos should select for the tournament.
|Player
|Position
|Darius Boyd
|FB/WG/CE
|Matt Moylan
|FB/FE
|Josh Mansour
|WG
|Tom Trbojevic
|WG/FB
|Valentine Holmes
|WG/FB
|Dane Gagai *
|CE/WG
|Will Chambers
|CE
|Jack Bird *
|CE
|Michael Morgan
|FE/CE
|James Maloney
|FE/HB
|Cooper Cronk
|HB
|Cameron Smith (c)
|HK
|Jake Friend
|HK
|Jordan McLean *
|PR
|Dylan Napa *
|PR
|Jarrod Wallace *
|PR
|Andrew Fifita
|PR
|Josh McGuire
|PR/LK
|Boyd Cordner (vc)
|SR
|Wade Graham *
|SR
|Matt Gillet
|SR
|Josh Papalii
|SR/PR
|Tyson Frizell
|SR/LK
|Jake Trbojevic
|LK
|* Players on debut
The squad I’ve selected is based on youth and experience. I’ve selected players who I believe deserve a green and gold jersey after great club performances over the past couple of seasons.
Unlike many representative squads we see picked these days, mine is not based on loyalty at all.
My best 17, which should be picked by Mal Meninga from the above squad, is as follows:
1. Darius Boyd
2. Josh Mansour
3. Will Chambers
4. Dane Gagai
5. Valentine Holmes
6. James Maloney
7. Cooper Cronk
8. Andrew Fifita
9. Cameron Smith (c)
10. Dylan Napa
11. Boyd Cordner
12. Matt Gillett
13. Jake Trbojevic
14. Michael Morgan
15. Wade Graham
16. Josh Papalii
17. Josh McGuire
What do you think, Roarers? Is this the squad and team the Kangaroos should pick for the Rugby League World Cup? Leave your comments below and let me know what you think!
August 12th 2017 @ 2:20am
realist said | August 12th 2017 @ 2:20am | ! Report
I needed a good laugh today!