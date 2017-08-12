The side the Kangaroos must pick for the World Cup

The Rugby League World Cup begins on 27 October this year with Australia playing England in the opening game in Melbourne.

Each team competing in the World Cup will name a 24-man squad for the tournament. This is the squad I think the Kangaroos should select for the tournament.

Player Position Darius Boyd FB/WG/CE Matt Moylan FB/FE Josh Mansour WG Tom Trbojevic WG/FB Valentine Holmes WG/FB Dane Gagai * CE/WG Will Chambers CE Jack Bird * CE Michael Morgan FE/CE James Maloney FE/HB Cooper Cronk HB Cameron Smith (c) HK Jake Friend HK Jordan McLean * PR Dylan Napa * PR Jarrod Wallace * PR Andrew Fifita PR Josh McGuire PR/LK Boyd Cordner (vc) SR Wade Graham * SR Matt Gillet SR Josh Papalii SR/PR Tyson Frizell SR/LK Jake Trbojevic LK * Players on debut

The squad I’ve selected is based on youth and experience. I’ve selected players who I believe deserve a green and gold jersey after great club performances over the past couple of seasons.

Unlike many representative squads we see picked these days, mine is not based on loyalty at all.

My best 17, which should be picked by Mal Meninga from the above squad, is as follows:

1. Darius Boyd

2. Josh Mansour

3. Will Chambers

4. Dane Gagai

5. Valentine Holmes

6. James Maloney

7. Cooper Cronk

8. Andrew Fifita

9. Cameron Smith (c)

10. Dylan Napa

11. Boyd Cordner

12. Matt Gillett

13. Jake Trbojevic

14. Michael Morgan

15. Wade Graham

16. Josh Papalii

17. Josh McGuire

What do you think, Roarers? Is this the squad and team the Kangaroos should pick for the Rugby League World Cup? Leave your comments below and let me know what you think!