Mixed fortunes for Mooy, Ryan on EPL debut

Life in the Premier League has got off to a flying start for Aaron Mooy and Huddersfield Town while Mat Ryan’s Brighton suffered a reality check at home to Manchester City.

Mooy’s Huddersfield travelled to London for their first top-flight clash in almost five decades and came away with three points after a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Terriers showed few signs of their long absence from England’s top table, dominating Palace in the early exchanges.

Mooy showed the toughness that earned him player of the season honours in the Terriers’ promotion campaign, highlighted by a challenge on Luka Milivojevic which set up his side’s best chance of the first 20 minutes as Tom Ince attacked down the left.

Two minutes later Mooy set up Huddersfield’s first-ever Premier League goal with a short corner to the near post. The subsequent flick-on led to an own goal from Palace defender Joel Ward.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to double the advantage and Mooy was again in the thick of it. The former Wanderers and Melbourne City linchpin delivered a pinpoint cross in the 25th minute to find record signing Steve Mounie, who buried the header to make it 2-0.

Mounie put the icing on the cake with a second goal in the 78th minute.

Huddersfield head into the opening Sunday of the Premier League campaign on top of the table but manager David Wagner was under no illusions as to where they truly sit.

“I can’t take that seriously,” the German said. “Let’s just focus on our performance, which was good, and the result was excellent. Nobody is looking at the table.

“We should not look too far ahead. We should focus on what we have seen and that made me very happy. You cannot moan if you play your first game in the top flight in 45 years and you win 3-0 away. We know we were very clinical and had bit of luck when they missed chances.”

On the south coast fellow new boys Brighton showed some encouraging signs before Manchester City’s class shone through for a 2-0 win.

Socceroos gloveman Ryan was kept busy in the opening term but the title favourites were unable to break through. Brighton even looked the more likely to score 10 minutes after the break when City’s goalkeeping woes appeared to rear their head once more.

With the home crowd in full voice, however, they were unable to capitalise and it was Sergio Aguero who finally broke the deadlock on 70 minutes before a Lewis Dunk own goal sealed the points five minutes later.