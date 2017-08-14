Why it’s time for coaching change at Collingwood and Port Adelaide

With Rodney Eade receiving the sack by the Suns during the week after three dismal seasons, it seems speculation will now move to other teams and their coaches. Nathan Buckley and Ken Hinkley’s teams have each had different stories for their team this year.
Let’s start with Nathan Buckley.
A loved club figure by many Pies fans, Buckley was seen as a great player by many die-hard Collingwood supporters, winning a Brownlow Medal, a Norm Smith Medal, and receiving seven All-Australian nominations across his 280-game career.
He retired at the end of 2007, taking a few years away from the club before joining them as an assistant coach at the end of 2010. He took over the reins of the Pies from former premiership coach Mick Malthouse following the 2011 season, as per previously planned.
2012 was a success, winning sixteen games during the home-and-away season to finish fourth.
The finals didn’t quite go their way, unlike previous seasons, going down to Hawthorn by 38 points in the qualifying final, winning their semi-final against West Coast by 13 points, then losing to eventual premiers Sydney by 26 points in their preliminary final. Their finals win against West Coast would be Buckley’s only finals win as a coach to date.
The departure of premiership players would start at the end of 2012, with Sharrod Wellingham and Chris Dawes leaving to West Coast and Melbourne respectively, and Chris Tarrant retiring.
In the draft that year, they took Brodie Grundy, Ben Kennedy, Tim Broomhead, Jackson Ramsay, Kyle Martin, Sam Dwyer, Adam Oxley, and Jack Frost, with Grundy the only one looking a star five years later.
2013 resulted in the mighty Pies sliding down the ladder, winning 14 games throughout the season to finish sixth. They went on to lose their elimination final to, guess who, Port Adelaide by 24 points. Once again, premiership players left the club and they struggled to use their draft picks efficiently.
Dale Thomas and Heath Shaw left the club for Carlton and the Giants, and they gained Taylor Adams who has been quality for the Pies. Ben Johnson retired, while Alan Didak and Darren Jolly were given the chop from the list. They drafted Matt Scharenberg, Nathan Freeman, Tom Langdon, and Jonathon Marsh, with only Tom Langdon making an impact for the team four years into their career.
In 2014, they missed finals, once again sliding down the ladder, splitting the ledger to finish 11th. Heriter Lumumba and Dayne Beams requested to be traded, with the club picking up Jack Crisp and Travis Varcoe, which appears to be a win to date, however, Varcoe is ageing.
Former skipper Nick Maxwell and Luke Ball retired, leaving only ten premiership players on the list after five years, three years after Buckley became the head coach. It was insisted that he was transforming the list and making it his own, which he continued. They managed to get their hands on Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard, Matt Goodyear, Michael Manteit, Brenden Abbott, and Mason Cox, with three of those players currently looking like future stars.
They finished 12th in 2015, winning ten games to continue their sliding trend. They managed to get Adam Treloar and James Aish, and were highly favoured to break their finals drought with those recruitments.
They selected Brayden Sier, Tom Phillips, Rupert Wills, Ben Crocker, Josh Smith, Tim Golds, and Darrean Wyatt, with none making much impact to date.
They once again failed to make finals in 2016, winning nine games. Travis Cloke and Nathan Brown departed to the Dogs and Saints respectively, with Brent Macaffer, Alan Toovey, and Dane Swan retiring, to leave only five premiership players on the list. They made some questionable recruiting choices, poaching Daniel Wells and Chris Mayne to the Holden Centre. It’s too early to tell how their draftees from 2016 will fare.
Collingwood currently sit thirteenth, having a record of 8-11-1 after 20 games, and are all but locked out of finals. Wells has turned out to be a strong recruit, seeing the Pies are 7-2-1 with him in the side. Mayne has turned out as one of the worst recruits of all time, and that’s saying something.
There appears to be an unhealthy reliance on Daniel Wells, much like Gold Coast with Gary Ablett and Geelong with Danger-wood.
Now for Ken Hinkley.
Hinkley has Port Adelaide sitting in the top eight this year where they look set for the finals. Credit where it is due, he has taken a horrible team and made them quality opposition since 2013.
They won 12 games in Hinkley’s first year to play finals. He led them to an elimination final win over Collingwood by 24 points, before going down by 16 points to Geelong at the MCG.
Despite many tips for Port Adelaide to miss the finals, they went even further. They won ten of their first 11 games, however, the power went out for them temporarily to finish fifth with only fourteen wins.
They absolutely thrashed Richmond by 57 points in an elimination final, beat Fremantle by 22 points in the semis, then went down to eventual premiers Hawthorn by less than a kick in a thrilling match.
The next few years were very mediocre, winning 12 games in 2015 to finish ninth, Richmond’s favourite ladder position. The following year, they went further down the ladder, winning ten games to finish tenth. Going into this year, it was either finals or bust for Ken Hinkley.
They currently sit in sixth, having a record of 12-8. So far this season, they have beat Swans during their 0-6 start, Fremantle, Carlton, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Collingwood, West Coast, North Melbourne, and St Kilda. The most impressive of this list has been the Swans, who sit above Port in fifth.
If the Power played the Swans now though, would they win? Probably not.
West Coast is the second best on this list, but are unlikely to make finals, and will struggle to win a final due to their inability to beat a top eight side.
If Port Adelaide want to be a serious premiership contender, they must get rid of Ken Hinkley. As for Collingwood, unless they want another year of mediocrity, Buckley must be shown the door.
August 14th 2017 @ 12:46pm
The Fatman said | August 14th 2017 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
Firstly, don’t you tell me I hate Buckley. I’ve had a gutful of him putting himself before the club, but he was my absolute favourite player for years, and I damn near got into fights defending him when some ass-wipe Essendon fan called him “FigJam”. When the “succession” happened I wrote on here that it was the stupidest move any club ever made, I also wrote on here urging everyone to get behind him now he was coach, and didn’t say a single word against him for the 2012 & 2013 seasons, butat the end of 2013 it was clear he had no idea, and never took any responsibility for losses, instead he’d sometimes name players who he felt weren’t good enough. To this day I have never once heard him take a single iota of responsibility, then suddenly we needed a rebuild! He should have resigned after 2013, and again after 2015, he most definitely must this year after promising to pack it in if we didn’t play finals! It wasn’t even close, we were pretty much out of it at the start of July, 3 games & 10% out of the 8. You tell me that the reason he wants to stay, and he does, is because he loves the club so much. Go on!
Buckley became a Collingwood supporter when he decided to play for us, just before his year at the Brizzy Bears, he’s South Australian. I and many others I know have supported CFC passionately for nearly 50 years. One of the earliest things I knew about myself was that I was a Magpie. At 16 and 6’6″ I could’ve taken the next step, and I adored playing, I may well have failed dismally, but the reason I didn’t put my hat in the ring was that I lived in North Melbourne’s zone, and if I couldn’t play for Collingwood, I wasn’t playing, its not like there was any real money in it then. I’ve been to more Collingwood games than Buckley has as player & coach. And I’ve been part of as many Collingwood flags as him. Oh yeah, and I’ve spent a lot of money on the club, and was never paid a million dollars per year, though in the last 6 years my presence at games has been about as much use as his. So he bleeds black & white? Give me a break! He’s getting a million bucks plus to fail and you feel sorry for HIM?
Oh, and it might be worth pointing out that we won a flag 4 years before Buckley played, and another 3 years after he stopped. I’ve seen it all a hundred times, and I can guarantee you if Buckley coaches until 2030 he will NOT win a flag, not even close. It don’t take any extraordinary insight to know this, just a knowledge of the game, it’s psychology, and it’s history. Collingwood players have more history & psychology to worry about than any other players, have done for 60 years.
The whole world, including Buckley, knew he was a crap coach after 2013, and he hung around destroying the club, its records & its prestige for four years, and dearly wants to continue doing it regardless of the effect on our club! I have no doubt he likes the boys to whom he was the first coach, I don’t doubt he tries hard at training, but in 5 years I have not seen one sign of improvement on game day, and that culminated on Sunday when he presided over the biggest loss in the history of the game – from 50 points up to a draw in less than a half. Look I’m even prepared to keep him around as a training coach or something, but he is just pointless as match day coach. I promise you that apart from sorting out the interchanges (which requires a pen), we’d be better with no one in the box. Pendles & the boys could sort it out onfield.
And tell me this. If he leaves this year whether he resigns or is dumped, which side will he be senior coach for next? If he’s so damn good surely someone is waiting to snare him? No?
I am sorry if you’re upset, seriously, but I have had nearly 50 seasons of being upset, a ridiculous amount of it caused by people who aren’t on the ground when the siren goes! The 1970 GF was one of my first clear memories. Seeing my early childhood idol dumped to finish his career as no. 27 at Carlton came a bit later as we chalked up our first ever Wooden spoon after playing finals the year before, and taking the Minor Premiership the year before that, and the year after the spoon. We played the Granny the year after the spoon, and didn’t lose it. But didn’t win it either. That was a fun period! 5 GFs in 5 years and we won zero, and NOT because of the players.
When I was a kid we were the best side, we were the richest side, we had the most members, the most wins, the most flags, you name it. That’s no longer the case. Under Buckley we’ve lost a bit of our heritage each year. If Essendon wins a flag in the next few & we still have Buckley, I’m gonna need a Qantas ticket & a rifle.
Well rewarding Buckley with an extension will surely see fans not renewing memberships en mass . Why would you? These would have to be the most boring unsuccessful years in our Club history! Our Club is now more resembling a stacked self distructive ALP Branch ruled by a self serving power obsessed faction, rather than a Footy club where fans are really able to enjoy their membership. Our entire family will walk from Collingwood if he is reappointed. It is not him as a person, it is the bloody principle. Performance or lack of it must have consequences. It seems, like Australian politics, Collingwood has very little issue with our performance over the last five years. I note that some of those voices calling for his extension have themselves failed as coaches or on field leaders. Interesting stuff! Time to make the right call. If he is extended and we lose one game, the same debate about his tenure will start again so quickly that it will prolong the instability and make things worse.
The media are well and truly on the Buckley bandwagon all of a. Sudden providing their reasoning that : he is coaching better than ever (no one has provided any explanation on how they have arrived at the assumption) he has carried himself so well under pressure, he s great with the media, and every time a player is interviewed they are told that it’s amazing how they are playing for their coach? Sorry, but players play for thier careers regardless of a coach.
Then there’s the Hardwick comparison (the coach that got his club to 3 finals series after a record time in the wilderness) being an exact comparison, and justification for re signing Buckley
Lastly the other reason for an extended poor coaching record is turnover of football managers. Ironic that part of Richmonds success this year is picking up Collingwood’s unwanted football manager
It’s pretty embarrassing to watch this campaign.
The media follows a script. For months, they were baying for Bucks’ blood, demanding to know when he would be sacked. Now, suddenly, in the space of 2 or 3 weeks, Buckley is a much improved coach who has the support of the players and should be retained. The 180 degree swing is truly amazing to behold and is best personified by the aFL toadies Luke Darcy and Basil Z. Both of these commentators are incapable of any independent thought whatsoever, and simply regurgitate whatever scipt the AFL/powers that be dictate.
Clearly it has been decided on high that the Pies will re-sign Bucks, and the media (HS) is now going into overdrive to sell the image of Buckley as a vastly improved coach, on the back of 3 wins and a draw.
Isn’t the saddest recurring theme our slide down the ladder?
Backed with persistent support for our senior coach, from the president, some conflicted media and some supporters ?
Never in the club’s history has there been so much disinterest, so many months of not being in contention, the expectations of club and supporters failing to be met.
Are we the mighty Collingwood FC now the 4th largest club in Melbourne? Hawthorn, Richmond and Essendon have all but overtaken us in terms of membership and attendance.
If there was a survey of supporter satisfaction in Melbourne, we would rank last … by a long way.
When Bucks took over, we would have been numero uno on all measures in the country.
If Carlton threaten finals in 2018 and we have anything like what the senior side has dished up in 2014, 2015,2016 or 2017 they will overtake us as well.
If the current trend continued or even flattened we would be close to irrelevant by the time a 2 year extension was up.
The stability issue does not stack up.
He has had the same president, the same CEO, the same Recruiting Manager and a stable, hand-picked group of assistant coaches.
We have been too stable, too stale.
There is no case for the senior coach to retain his job.