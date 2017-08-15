A reorder of the 2008 AFL draft

Having the luxury of hindsight is not always a benefit, at times, it can be a curse, forever casting the question “what could’ve been”.

Here’s a reorder of the 2008 draft with what we know now.

Pick One – Rory Sloane: Melbourne (Originally Jack Watts)

Sloane has been a fantastic midfielder for the Crows over the last nine years. He was originally drafted with pick 44, playing 161 games and kicking 103 goals to date. He is a two-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, and one-time Showdown Medallist.

Pick Two – Dayne Beams: West Coast (Originally Nic Naitanui)

Beams, despite his injury troubles, has been a great inside midfielder. He was originally selected with pick 29, playing 145 games to date, 110 for Collingwood and 35 for Brisbane. He has kicked 145 goals to date – 118 for Collingwood and 27 for Brisbane.

He is a one-time premiership player, two-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, two-time Marcus Ashcroft Medallist, and the current Brisbane Lions Football Club captain.

Pick Three – Dan Hannebery: Fremantle (Originally Stephen Hill)

Hannebery has been a talented midfielder for the Swans over the past nine years in a great career so far. He was originally taken with pick 30, playing 190 games and kicking 94 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player, three-time All-Australian, and one-time Ron Evans Medallist.

Pick Four – Tom Rockliff: Port Adelaide (Originally Hamish Hartlett)

Rockliff has shown his ability to dominate games at times in his career. He was originally drafted with pick 5 in the pre-season draft, playing 152 games and kicking 83 goals to date.

He is a two-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, one-time Marcus Ashcroft Medallist, and the Brisbane Lions Football Club captain for 2 years.

Pick Five – Sam Jacobs: Essendon (Originally Michael Hurley)

The man they call ‘Sauce’ has been a solid ruckman for the Crows and Blues. He was originally selected with pick one in the rookie draft, playing 169 games to date – 17 for Carlton and 152 for Adelaide – and kicking 44 goals to date – three for Carlton and 41 for Adelaide.

He is a three-time Showdown Medallist and in discussions for the All-Australian ruckman this year.

Pick Six – Nic Naitanui: Carlton (Originally Chris Yarran)

Ghee doesn’t Naitanui provide excitement on the footy field with his athletic abilities. He was originally taken with pick two, playing 146 games and kicking 96 goals to date.

He is a one-time All-Australian and the 2015 Mark of the Year winner.

Pick Seven – Michael Hurley: Brisbane (Originally Daniel Rich)

Hurley has been a solid defender for the Bombers over the last nine years. He was originally drafted with pick five, playing 139 games and kicking 108 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian.

Pick Eight – Steele Sidebottom: Richmond (Originally Ty Vickery)

Sidebottom has been a fantastic midfielder for the Pies over the past nine years. He was originally selected with pick 11, playing 183 games and kicking 137 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player and one-time Anzac Medallist.

Pick Nine – Luke Breust: North Melbourne (Originally Jack Ziebell)

Breust has been an important forward for the Hawks, playing a key part in the three-peat. He even had a period of time where he could almost never miss a shot at goal.

He was originally taken with pick 47 in the rookie draft, playing 159 games and kicking 303 goals to date. He is a 3-time premiership player and one-time All-Australian.

Pick Ten – Michael Walters: Adelaide (Originally Phil Davis)

Walters took a few years to get going, but he’s been really good for the Dockers, showing why they persisted with him. He was originally drafted with pick 53, playing 111 games and kicking 199 goals to date.

Next goal will be his 200 career goal. How exciting! He is a three-time club leading goalkicker.