Shuey: Eagle Kennedy close to joining greats

West Coast midfielder Luke Shuey says he can’t help but admire Josh Kennedy as the forward edges closer to writing himself into the AFL’s history books.

Kennedy is a strong chance to win a third straight Coleman medal after shooting to top spot in the AFL’s goalkicking tally.

Hawthorn’s John Peck (1963-65) and Geelong’s Garry Ablett Snr (1993-95) are the only two players who have won three straight Coleman medals since the award was introduced in 1955.

Kennedy tops this year’s tally with 60 goals, one ahead of Essendon’s Joe Daniher.

Sydney’s Lance Franklin is in third spot with 56 goals.

Kennedy’s surge to top spot is all the more remarkable given he missed five games with a calf/Achilles injury.

Since returning, he has booted 26 goals in five games – including a match-winning six-goal haul against Carlton last week.

The Eagles face off against GWS (away) and Adelaide (home) in the final two rounds.

Those matches will not only decide Kennedy’s Coleman medal hopes, but also West Coast’s finals chances.

Kennedy’s heroics are a big reason why West Coast are still in the finals hunt.

Shuey said Kennedy, who has kicked 499 goals at West Coast for an overall career tally of 510, was a special player.

“For a guy who kicks so many goals and is our No.1 target, he’s so team-orientated and selfless,” Shuey said.

“It’s pretty special that he’s gone back to top spot in the Coleman race after missing five games or so.

“He’ll be one of those players when you finish footy you’ll look back and tell your kids and grandkids you were lucky enough to play with him.

“He’s got a bit of a presence about him, which sometimes hurts us I think.

“Sometimes we’re a little bit too ‘JK’ conscious, but there could be worse blokes to be conscious about.”

West Coast sit in eighth spot on the ladder, and they might need to win their remaining two games in order to win finals.

If they only win one of those, they might miss out on a finals spot on percentage.

Veteran Mark LeCras (hamstring) is a chance to return for Saturday’s clash with the Giants at Spotless Stadium.

The Giants were handed a big boost on Monday when small forward Toby Greene escaped with a fine for his boot to the face of Bulldogs midfielder Luke Dahlhaus