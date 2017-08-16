The Crows must do all they can to re-sign Jake Lever

Sitting on top of the table by six points and an unsurmountable percentage, things should be looking good for the Adelaide Crows as they gear up for a tilt at a third premiership.

However, many off-field questions have marred their 2017, with the contracts of Mitch McGovern and Jake Lever causing worry among Crows fans, who experienced the same thing just two years ago with superstar Patrick Dangerfield.

Lever, in particular, has caused major headaches, with rumours changing on almost a weekly basis regarding his chances of signing a new contract with the club.

So, with the finals commencing in just under three weeks’ time, it is becoming crucial that Adelaide finalise a deal with the up-and-coming defender.

Lever is one of the best young key defenders in the competition, with his ability to read the ball in flight and intercept being highlights of the early parts of his career.

Whether it be flying for marks or crashing packs, Lever has been a revelation for Don Pyke this season, the 21-year-old being used in a number of roles.

After a solid 2016 campaign, Lever has truly come of age this season, averaging 16.3 disposals, 6.3 marks and 3.4 rebound 50s a game. For a key defender in just his third season of AFL football, these numbers are truly remarkable and highlight Lever’s potential as one of the game’s top defenders in years to come.

Along with his ability to rack up the ball and rebound out of defence, Lever’s composure coming out of the back half is first class, and with the likes of Brodie Smith he has set up a number of attacking movements.

Structurally, Lever is critical for the Crows defence, with his ability to intercept and read the ball making it easier for lock-down defenders such as Daniel Talia, Kyle Hartigan and Luke Brown to shut down dangerous forwards.

While McGovern is also out of contract at the end of this season, if the Crows were to pick one, it must be Lever. His departure would have a much more significant effect.

Lever has received plenty of interest, especially from his home town in Melbourne, with figures of $800,000 a year flying around.

But as talented and valuable he is on the field, the Crows must re-sign Lever for reasons that stem beyond the football ground.

Adelaide have not had much success retaining out-of-contract stars, losing the likes of Nathan Bock, Phil Davis, Jack Gunston, Kurt Tippett and Dangerfield to either free agency or trade since 2010.

A culture of players leaving is sadly beginning to develop. If worst comes to worst and McGovern, Lever and Charlie Cameron all leave this off-season, many will be begin to question the club’s list management and their ability to present players with a desirable future.

With opposition clubs pulling out the chequebooks, the Crows must up their offers, giving these youngsters a number they deserve.

Although this seems easy, Adelaide face an extreme salary cap squeeze, as a number of stars have either recently signed large deals or are coming out of contract in the near future. This is the ultimate balancing act, and something the Crows need to get right if they are going to contend into the future.

The Crows must show they can provide a strong culture and a period of sustained success that will see Lever become a multiple-premiership player.

This off season is building up to be do-or-die for the Adelaide Football Club, with Lever’s contract, in particular, having the ability to either build a dynasty, or confirm their reputation as being unable to retain players.