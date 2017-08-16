And rugby league’s next Immortal is…

Since 1981, eight legends have been given the greatest honour in rugby league, being crowned as Immortals, so who will join this esteemed company as the ninth immortal?

As it stands, the Immortals consist of the originals – Clive Churchill, Bob Fulton, Reg Gasnier and Johnny Raper – as well as Graeme Langlands, Wally Lewis, Arthur Beetson and the most recent inductee, Andrew Johns.

Due to the strict selection policy, greats of the past such as Dally Messenger and Frank Burge are ineligible for selection, however a plethora of modern rugby league heroes are in contention.

Norm Provan (St George Dragons, 1951-65)

One of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game, Provan plied his trade in 256 games for the Red V, winning ten premierships as part of St George’s record 11 premiership-winning run, which ended the year after he retired, in 1966.

The man affectionately dubbed ‘Sticks’, whose name is enshrined on the Provan-Summons Trophy, made 19 interstate appearances for New South Wales, on top of 14 Tests for Australia, including two World Cups.

Provan was also the Dragons’ playing coach between 1962 and 1965, before returning to St George as non-playing coach in 1968, then going on to hold the clipboard at Parramatta in 1975 and Cronulla 1978-79.

Norm Provan is synonymous with rugby league and a player who deserves to be immortalised.

Ken Irvine (North Sydney Bears and Manly Sea Eagles, 1958-73)

Irvine is one of the greatest wingers in rugby league history, being named in the Team of the Century in 2008.

Beginning his career with North Sydney, where he made 176 appearances between 1958 and 1970, Irvine finished with Manly, running out 60 times between 1971 and 1973.

Irvine scored 171 tries for Norths and a further 41 for Manly for a total of 212 – a record which still stands today. The winger represented New South Wales 24 times and Australia on 31 occasions.

Ron Coote (South Sydney Rabbitohs and Eastern Suburbs Roosters, 1964-78)

Ron Coote played for both of the league’s foundation clubs, running out in the cardinal and myrtle 148 times, before switching to the tricolours in 1972 for 109 appearances.

The lock forward represented New South Wales 15 times and Australia on 23 occasions.

Mal Meninga (Canberra Raiders, 1986-94)

Meninga is a Queensland legend, as both a player and a coach, with his involvement in the game continuing to this day.

The Bundaberg product began his career with Souths in the BRL, between 1979 and 1985, before making the switch to the NSWRL with the Canberra Raiders in 1986, where he played 166 games until his retirement in 1994.

Meninga was a prolific representative star, playing 32 matches for Queensland and 46 for Australia, captaining both teams.

Since his retirement, Meninga has continued his career as a coach, in charge of Canberra between 1997 and 2001, before leading Queensland through their unstoppable era from 2006 to 2015, when he won nine series, including eight in a row, before graduating as coach of the Kangaroos.

Peter Sterling (Parramatta Eels, 1978-92)

Sterling transformed the role of the modern halfback with his creativity and kicking game. The Wagga Wagga junior’s career spanned 227 games for the blue and gold, and saw him represent his state 13 times, as well as pulling on the green and gold 18 times, including as a member of The Invincibles team.

Darren Lockyer (Brisbane Broncos, 1995-2011)

He may have only recently retired but Darren Lockyer was a stalwart of the game, his career spanning 17 years and a record 355 games for the Broncos between 1995 and 2011.

Locky was a brilliant half and equally impressive at fullback in the early days of his career, playing for Queensland 36 times and racking up 59 caps for Australia.

Lockyer was also an instrumental part of Queensland’s dynasty, winning six in a row between 2006 and 2011 in the Maroons’ record State of Origin run.

Johnathan Thurston (Canterbury Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys, 2002-present)

Johnathan Thurston may not have retired yet, but he is well in contention to receive Immortality.

Thurston burst onto the scene as a youngster for Canterbury in 2002, winning a premiership for the Dogs in 2004, before moving to Townsville, where he has become one of the most recognisable figures in Australian sport.

Not only does he have four Dally M medals to his name, as well as three Golden Boots, he steered North Queensland to a maiden premiership in 2015.

He was also instrumental in Queensland’s dynasty, making 37 appearances in the Maroon between 2005 and 2017, as well as earning 39 Test caps for Australia from 2006 to 2017.

Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm, 2002-present)

Another current player, Cameron Smith is set to go down in history as the greatest to have ever played the game bar none.

Smith is weeks away from eclipsing Lockyer’s record for most first grade games, having already surpassed him for most caps for Queensland, with 42 appearances on top of his 50 Test caps for Australia.

Smith has helped build the Melbourne Storm into a premiership force. Alongside Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater, he is part of the Storm’s ‘big three’, winning a premiership in 2012. In addition, Smith has scored over 2000 points and was also part of the nucleus of Queensland’s dynasty, having captained the side since Lockyer’s retirement.

The hooker won the Dally M Medal in 2006 and shows no signs of slowing down, possibly becoming the first player to reach 400 games.

Roarers, who will be rugby league’s next Immortal?