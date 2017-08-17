EPL Round 1: Five quick takes and Round 2 predictions

The EPL’s first round has come and gone. Here’s what we thought – and what we think might happen next week.

1. Dream start for Lacazette

Amongst the all the chaos of the Alex Sanchez contract disputes and potential departure, Arsenal certainly did make a splash with the signing of Alexandre Lacazette.

He was signed for a club record fee and in no uncertain terms was expected to deliver, and that he did. Mohamed Elneny put a slick forward cross into the box and Lacazette guided it into the bottom corner of his head and stood spreadeagled in front of his new fans.

2. Chelsea’s catastrophe

This is not the way any aspirant of lifting the trophy desires to begin their season, but it was just that as Chelsea succumbed to 3-2 loss at the hands of Burnley.

Chelsea started poorly with new club captain Gary Cahill being delivered a straight red for an overzealous challenge on Steven Defour. That ultimately led to Burnley piling on three goals in the first half by the way of Sam Vokes and Stephen Ward.

The second half was much more assured from the defending champions but after Fabregas was sent off as well it seemed as though all was lost despite the best efforts of David Luiz and Alvaro Morata. Spurs next week doesn’t make it any easier.

3. Money Men Deliver

Huddersfield broke their record transfer fee twice during this window in the acquisition of both Aaron Mooy and Steven Mounie.

Mooy was instrumental on the ball and was controlling the tempo of the Huddersfield attack illustrated by his corner that lead to an own goal in the 23rd minute and a deft cross for Mounie to header into the net.

Mounie again scored to seal a 3-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace and a first top-flight win since 1971.

4. Britos Burglary

Miguel Britos ensured that two points were stolen from the much more fancied Liverpool in a see-sawing clash at Vicarage Road. Watford started hot with Steven Okaka netting in the first ten minute only for Sadio Mane to produce a finish of the highest order to level it up.

From then on Doucoure, Firmino and Salah all found the back of the net for the scores to be 3-2 Liverpool in the 93′. Enter Miguel Britos who shattered Liverpool fans hearts and stole two points for the draw.

5. Romelu to Rooney

In seasons gone by Romelu Lukaku has been an animal up forward for Everton, he has featured heavily at the top of the Golden Boot and generally scores goals for fun. His departure to Manchester United was a tough one to take for fans but it was made easier when their former teenage starlet made a stunning return to Goodison Park.

Wayne Rooney netted the only goal in the match against Stoke but boy it was great to see. In the words of the commentator “you knew he just had something special in store”, a dream return for the highly decorated Rooney.

Round 2 predictions

Swansea versus Manchester United: 1-4

Bournemouth versus Watford: 1-2

Burnley versus West Brom: 1-0

Leicester versus Brighton: 1-0

Liverpool versus Crystal Palace: 2-0

Southampton versus West Ham: 2-2

Stoke City versus Arsenal: 1-3

Huddersfield versus Newcastle: 1-0

Tottenham versus Chelsea: 3-1

Manchester City versus Everton: 2-0