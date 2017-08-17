Jack Watts should line up against Brisbane this week

Jack Watts is one of the most criticised players in the competition, with him being dropped from the senior side last week not helping his cause. However, the forward played well in the VFL and should be recalled for his sides clash against Brisbane.

Last weekend Watts lined up for Casey in the VFL, after struggling with form since returning from a hamstring injury. The forward missed four weeks before returning in Round 18, however, in that time Watts only managed to kick one goal in three games.

Due to the lack of score involvements, Watts was sent back to the VFL to find his best football. Earlier in the season, Watts’s form was quite solid kicking 13 goals from the first seven games, however, he has lacked that output since that time.

However, last weekend Watts showed some positive signs, racking up 21 disposals and kicking a goal. His efforts resulted in Casey senior coach Justin Plapp praising the 26-year-old.

This week, Melbourne is lining up against Brisbane at the MCG, a game they are expected to win.

If Melbourne is to remain in the top eight this year, they must win both their remaining two games. Brisbane at the MCG should be close to automatic, but Collingwood at the same venue next week will be a lot trickier.

If the Demons do make the eight, they will need their best tall targets up forward playing well. With Jesse Hogan still some ways off with a collarbone injury, Watts becomes that much more important to Melbourne’s scoring power.

This game against an inexperienced Lions side could result in Watts kicking two or three goals, which will definitely boost his confidence leading into September.

Let Watts return against an ordinary side and let him play well so that he can continue that form for when it matters most.