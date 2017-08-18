Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons faithful will be hoping their men in red and white turn up at the Suncorp cauldron. It’s a finals berth on the line when they tackle the flying Brisbane Broncos on Friday night at 7:50pm AEST..
Oh the perils of being a Dragons fan. One week it’s a massive win over the rampant Sea Eagles, the next it’s a drubbing at the hands of cellar dwellers Newcastle.
Playing with about as much consistency as a raw rocky road batter, the question on every NRL fan’s lips is which Dragons side will turn up tonight against a Broncos side full of confidence.
Regardless, they sit ninth and can basically say sayonara to their season if they fall to Wayne Bennett’s men this evening.
It’s not only their volatile form that bodes badly for the Dragons side, they haven’t won at Suncorp since 2009. Their side is unchanged, with Tariq Sims swapping to the bench while Leeson Ah Mau starts.
On the other end of the spectrum, Bennett’s side looks settled, composed, and have been comfortably the best attacking side in the competition in recent weeks.
Couple that with their outstanding record at Suncorp Stadium and the second-placed side will feel like this game is as good as won before the first whistle blows.
Their side is unchanged.
Where the game will be won
Attack, attack, attack. The Broncos will be doing a whole lot of that tonight. They have a spoil of ball-playing options in the form of Milford, Hunt, Boyd, Moga and company, and if they get the ball humming early, it could well be a cricket score.
If the Dragons are going to win, it will have to be off the back of a resolute defensive and kicking game. Expect Gareth Whiddop to control things in the centre of the park, and they have potential to score points if all things go to plan.
Prediction
The Broncos will cement their position in the top two with an attacking frenzy against a brave Dragons side.
Broncos by 10.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEST.
7:59pm
Nick Kelland
3′
Broncos 0 – 0 Dragons
Nikorima completes the Broncos first set, kicks to Dufty who is stepping in at fullback – a late change.
Ball now with De Belin in the middle who shifts to Whiddop. Whiddops’ kick finds grass, Boyd lets it run and Dugan nearly swoops through to score. Broncos survive and have the ball on their 40. 2nd tackle.
7:57pm
Nick Kelland
1′
Broncos 0 – 0 Dragons
We’re away! Whiddop kicks off, carried up the middle by Corey Oates who takes the first run of the night.
7:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:53pm | ! Report
Evening Nick, Evening all,
Hasn’t been many more important games for the Dragons than this one. Going to make the eight, then it’s must win. We cost ourselves four points against the Knights and Rabbitohs, so need to pick up the unexpected two here.
Brisbane have been good, but how good really? They played a Titans and a poor Sharks during those last two weeks. Maybe I’m clutching at straws, because the Dragons haven’t exactly been good either, but if we are going to win the first 20 minutes when Hunt is off are going to be huge.
Anyway, enough talking. Carn the Saints.
8:00pm
Emcie said | 8:00pm | ! Report
nothing personal, but I hope you have a horror night mate
7:51pm
monday QB said | 7:51pm

Broncos by 16
Broncos by 16
7:50pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Hello and welcome to this call of Friday nights fixture between the Brisbane Broncos and the St.George Illawarra Dragons.
Kick off in 5 minutes!
7:48pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | 7:48pm | ! Report
Would like the Dragons to be at full strength and play as well as they did last week.
Not worried about the attack so much but Brisbane must maintain their defensive resolve and not fall off the standard set over the last month.
Broncos by 10pnts.