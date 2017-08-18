Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons faithful will be hoping their men in red and white turn up at the Suncorp cauldron. It’s a finals berth on the line when they tackle the flying Brisbane Broncos on Friday night at 7:50pm AEST..

Oh the perils of being a Dragons fan. One week it’s a massive win over the rampant Sea Eagles, the next it’s a drubbing at the hands of cellar dwellers Newcastle.

Playing with about as much consistency as a raw rocky road batter, the question on every NRL fan’s lips is which Dragons side will turn up tonight against a Broncos side full of confidence.

Regardless, they sit ninth and can basically say sayonara to their season if they fall to Wayne Bennett’s men this evening.

It’s not only their volatile form that bodes badly for the Dragons side, they haven’t won at Suncorp since 2009. Their side is unchanged, with Tariq Sims swapping to the bench while Leeson Ah Mau starts.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bennett’s side looks settled, composed, and have been comfortably the best attacking side in the competition in recent weeks.

Couple that with their outstanding record at Suncorp Stadium and the second-placed side will feel like this game is as good as won before the first whistle blows.

Their side is unchanged.

Where the game will be won

Attack, attack, attack. The Broncos will be doing a whole lot of that tonight. They have a spoil of ball-playing options in the form of Milford, Hunt, Boyd, Moga and company, and if they get the ball humming early, it could well be a cricket score.

If the Dragons are going to win, it will have to be off the back of a resolute defensive and kicking game. Expect Gareth Whiddop to control things in the centre of the park, and they have potential to score points if all things go to plan.

Prediction

The Broncos will cement their position in the top two with an attacking frenzy against a brave Dragons side.

Broncos by 10.

