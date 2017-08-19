Dragons vow to stay in hunt for NRL finals

Where there’s life, there’s hope.

And coach Paul McGregor reckons an illness-hit St George Illawarra still have plenty of both despite their finals fate being taken away from them by Brisbane’s 24-12 NRL win on Friday night.

The Dragons must win their final two games and hope other results go their way to remain in the finals mix after suffering their 10th straight loss at Suncorp Stadium since 2009.

It is a mighty fall since their 6-1 season start.

But McGregor said he saw enough in their gutsy effort against the second-placed Broncos to convince him they were still in the finals hunt.

“Yeah I did. We know what we need to do, we just need to go out there and do it,” he said.

“It is still up to us. If we finish with 30 points our for and against is good – we just have to win, that’s the truth of it.”

St George Illawarra cut the deficit to 20-12 in the 57th minute despite nine players nursing the flu and losing another two before kick-off – winger Nene Macdonald (knee) and bench forward Hame Sele (illness).

NSW back-rower Tyson Frizell was battling an ankle complaint suffered at training while Euan Aitken went down with a season-ending shoulder injury near fulltime.

Two-try hero Alex Glenn and five-eighth Anthony Milford ensured Brisbane nabbed their third straight win.

“We’ve got nine blokes in there crook. There’s no excuses but their effort can’t be questioned,” McGregor said.

“We lost Nene at training, Friz limped off at training but played tonight.

“Brisbane were just too good a side tonight – they are up there with the best.”

The Dragons finish their season against a high-flying Penrith (away) and lowly Canterbury (home).

They will also hope fellow top-eight rivals North Queensland, Manly, the Panthers and Canberra stumble in their run home.

“Penrith are a quality team and Canterbury have had a disappointing year but they will get up for their last game,” McGregor said.

“But we have a nine-day turnaround so that is going to help the guys who are crook so we should be OK.”

The Dragons’ current luck was summed up in the first 11 minutes when Josh Dugan – switched from centre to wing – gifted Glenn his first try when he knocked on in-goal before dropping the ball over the line to bomb a certain four points at the other end moments later.