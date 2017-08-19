Bolton beats the old boss as Carlton give Hawks the Blues

Carlton have shattered Hawthorn’s September dream, ending their season as they defeated the Hawks by 7 points in a blistering contest at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

The Blues came out of the blocks early in the contest, kicking 4.4 to Hawthorn’s 1.1 as they went into the quarter time break, and it could have been ore if not for some inaccurate kicking.

The Hawks came storming back in the second quarter, however, booting four goals to Carlton’s one, going into the half time break with only a three point deficit.

The Blues then held on for a majority of the third term, their defence holding strong before launching their attack from half-back, and going into the final term with an eight point lead.

The Hawks were able to peg it back to two points after an Isaac Smith snap early in the quarter, but would get no closer as Carlton would hold on for a famous win, breaking their 14 game losing streak against the Hawks, and an eight game losing streak for this season.

The contest itself was a fiery one, with multiple scuffles throughout, including an interesting contest between James Sicily and Jed Lamb, the latter winning the exchange, booting two goals, while Sicily gave away seven free kicks.

Jed Lamb himself was one of the best for the Blues, as well as Marc Murphy with 34 touches, Sam Docherty with 31, and Jarrod Pickett, with two goals. For the Hawks, Tom Mitchell was a possession machine, racking up 44 touches, whilst Billy Hartung had 32 of his own.

It was a great win for Carlton, who showed their supporters what to look forward to next year with a young and exciting list. They will travel up to the SCG next Saturday to take on Sydney in what will be a grueling encounter.

For Hawthorn, their season is finished, and any hopes of making finals have been extinguished. They will miss September action for the first time since 2009, and their next match, a Friday night clash against the Western Bulldogs, will be club legend Luke Hodge’s last.

There were no reports from the match, but Billie Smedts suffered a concussion after a nasty head knock with Tom Mitchell in the third quarter.