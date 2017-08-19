 

Dragons to make complaint over racist slur

    St George Illawarra will lodge a formal complaint to the NRL over an alleged racial slur made by a Brisbane under-20s player on Friday night.

    The Dragons will claim that forward TJ Uele was the victim of a racial slur before halftime in the Suncorp Stadium clash with the Broncos, before a scuffle erupted.

    Uele was sin-binned over the fight in the 46-12 loss, before further details later emerged.

    The matter will be the first on-field allegation of racism in the NRL or under-20s since 2009.

    Both the NRL and Broncos are aware of the Dragons’ intent to enter a complaint, according to News Corp.

