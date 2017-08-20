Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

It’s pride and not much else on the line for the Canterbury Bulldogs when they host the finals-bound Manly Sea Eagles at ANZ Stadium on a balmy Sydney Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4pm AEST.

We’ll start with Des Hasler’s home side, and there’s not a huge amount more that’s left to be said. For the Canterbury-based franchise, they’ll already be planning for 2018.

They’ve lost two of their last twelve matches and have been nothing short of abysmal in attack, averaging less than 12 points in those 12 fixtures.

If you then consider that stars Josh Reynolds and Sam Kasiano have been ruled out with injury, their task becomes that much more difficult.

Their back three have been totally ineffective in 2017, William Hopoate in particular is still to register his first try this year.

Their halves therefore have a lot to do this afternoon if the Dogs are to register an unlikely win. Matt Frawley has shown glimpses in the limited game time he’s had this season, Chase Stanley too hasn’t been all that bad.

On the other end of the ledger, the fourth placed Manly will be desperate for a win after a lacklustre last couple of performances. They were dreadful in the second half against the Wests Tigers last weekend, and will be looking to right the wrongs of that match.

Daly Cherry-Evans was mercurial in the first forty minutes against the Tigers, and will need all of that form this afternoon with a more than capable group of outside backs ready to finish whatever he can serve up to them.

Where the game will be won

The outside backs. The Bulldogs have enough grunt up front to largely match it with the Sea Eagles, but the battle of the outside backs is a completely different story.

Morris, Hopoate and Brenko Lee have had nightmares defending their right edge for so long now, and Manly’s back three of Turbo Tom, Uate and Wright could have a field day if their passes stick.

Prediction

The Sea Eagles spluttered last Sunday, it won’t happen again.

Sea Eagles by 24.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4pm AEST.