Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

 

Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores

Kishan Badrinath

By , Kishan Badrinath is a Roar Guru

    Melbourne vs. Brisbane Lions
    MCG
    AFL Home and Away August 20, 2017
    Q2 - 28:00 - Melbourne 42, Brisbane Lions 39
    Melbourne Brisbane Lions
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q13321   2315
    Q26642   6339

    They’re close. The Melbourne Demons are so close to returning to the finals for the first time since 2006, but first they’ll have to face a resurgent Brisbane Lions team fresh off a commanding performance in the Q-Clash. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:10pm (AEST).

    Eleven years have passed since the Demons bested the Saints in the 2006 Elimination final.

    Since then, the Demons have gone through four head coaches, ‘won’ two wooden spoons and survived near financial ruin.

    It’s been a messy and arduous road for the club but after many missteps, led by first-year coach Simon Goodwin, the Demons look set to play September football.

    Playing in a virtual final against St Kilda last week, Melbourne showed they are capable of handling pressure, registering a four-goal victory.

    Set up with a six-goal opening quarter, the Demons built a 40-point lead early, before relying on veterans Nathan Jones and Jordan Lewis to hold off a spirited Saints comeback.

    Now occupying seventh spot on the ladder, Melbourne’s equation is a simple one – win their last two matches and a spot in the top eight is a certainty.

    On paper their draw seems favourable – facing the 13th placed Magpies in Round 23 and hosting the prospective wooden-spooners Brisbane, this week.

    However, underestimate these young Lions at your peril.

    Though inexperienced, Brisbane have bucked the expected trend of young teams, finishing the season full of run.

    Claiming Brisbane were desperate to avoid the wooden spoon, Chris Fagan’s men have played like it – registering four of their five victories in the latter half of the season.

    Hence, the Lions will take a very settled line-up into Sunday’s match, making only one change with rising star nominee Alex Witherden replacing Cedric Cox.

    Meanwhile, the Demons were dealt a blow during the week with star and co-captain Jack Viney being ruled out due to a foot injury.

    However, the loss of Viney is mitigated by the remarkable inclusion of gun forward Jesse Hogan, who returns just two weeks after breaking his collar bone.

    In other team news, wingman Billy Stretch makes his way into the squad at the expense of Sam Weideman.

    Prediction
    The Lions have shown they are capable of challenging teams in the top eight – pushing the Bulldogs for four quarters two weeks ago, and toppling Essendon in round 15.

    With key positon players Harris Andrews and Eric Hipwood improving every week, and young stars Hugh McCluggage and Alex Witherden providing class through the midfield, the Lions are chock full of talent.

    However, with a Finals berth on the line, the experienced Demons should prove too much for the Lions, claiming the four points on offer.

    Demons by 29 points

    Events
    Quarter 1
    3' BEHIND - Josh Walker (Brisbane Lions)
    4' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    7' GOAL - Cameron Pedersen (Melbourne)
    9' BEHIND - Mitch Hannan (Melbourne)
    17' GOAL - Darcy Gardiner (Brisbane Lions)
    20' BEHIND - Rushed (Melbourne)
    22' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    23' GOAL - Jesse Hogan (Melbourne)
    28' GOAL - Dayne Beams (Brisbane Lions)
    29' BEHIND - Jeff Garlett (Melbourne)
    30' GOAL - Jeff Garlett (Melbourne)
    Quarter 2
    3' GOAL - Tom Rockliff (Brisbane Lions)
    7' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    10' GOAL - Jesse Hogan (Melbourne)
    12' GOAL - Eric Hipwood (Brisbane Lions)
    13' BEHIND - Cameron Pedersen (Melbourne)
    17' GOAL - Jesse Hogan (Melbourne)
    19' BEHIND - Rushed (Melbourne)
    22' BEHIND - Jake Melksham (Melbourne)
    23' GOAL - Jake Melksham (Melbourne)
    29' GOAL - Jake Barrett (Brisbane Lions)

