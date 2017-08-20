Springboks vs Argentina: Rugby Championship live scores

It’s the second game of Round 1 of the Rugby Championship when the Springboks host Argentina at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday morning. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 1:05am AEST.
On paper, and according to every betting market in the country, South Africa will win this game in a canter.
A settled national outfit seems to have finally wriggled free of the issues that plagued them through the back end of 2015.
That, coupled with two stellar seasons from their South African Super Rugby franchises, has Springbok fans quietly optimistic about their side’s chances in this year’s instalment of the Rugby Championship.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Pumas had a shocking Super Rugby season, with the Jaguares failing to find any sort of consistency over the duration of the competition.
That being said, the Pumas won the last exchange between these two sides, when they famously defeated the Springboks 26-24 in the second round of last year’s Rugby Championship.
They will need to turn in a similar performance this time around, otherwise it could be a long night for the visitors.
In team news, enforcer Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks in the absence of Warren Whiteley.
Uzair Cassiem starts at No.8 while the centre combination of Serfontein and Jesse Kriel will look to continue their fruitful partnership.
The Pumas will be led by Agustin Creevy who had a stellar Super Rugby season. The Argentine hooker was one of the shining lights for a lacklustre Jaguares outfit, and will need to be every bit as niggly and up for a contest as he was throughout that competition. Their finishers also can’t be underestimated.
Tuculet, Boffelli and Moyano form a potent back three who are some of the best counter-attackers in the world game.
Prediction
The Pumas will be better for their average Super Rugby season. I expect they’ll bring a lot of mongrel to this contest, and will probably be dominant at the breakdown.
However, the Springboks are a new beast, and have come a long way in the last two years. If they can control things in the midfield and attack when the opportunity arises, they’ll win this game comfortably.
Springboks by 19.
2:19am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 2:19am | ! Report
Awesome atmosphere in the stadium. Really amazing to hear and see.
2:01am
Armand van Zyl said | 2:01am | ! Report
I’m amazed at how Poite is still in the business.
A few of his mistakes so far.
— Deliberate knock down by an Argentine player. Awards a simple scrum advantage.
— First scrum looked like a Pumas penalty. Awards it to the Springboks.
— Pumas clearly play the opposing scrum-half. Does nothing.
— Penalizes a Puma player for a legitimate contest at the breakdown.
— Pumas totally offside 3 times on the 27′, 31′ and 34′ marks. Does nothing.
— Courtnal Skosan scores a try despite obviously being brought down in a tackle.
I’m pretty sure I missed a few others.
I’ve lost count of how many teams he’s screwed over throughout the years. South Africa 3 times, New Zealand once, England once, Ireland once, Wales once.
It’s truly unbelievable.
1:59am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 1:59am | ! Report
After the defensive horror show in the Bledisloe, it is refreshing to see two teams that can do some proper defending.
Both teams still try pretty hard when attacking – especially the Boks – but there is not much space to exploit really, and most of the tackling has been fierce and on point. Even Eben Etzebeth got smashed into the ground.
1:55am
Armand van Zyl said | 1:55am | ! Report
Not sure about the Skosan try, but it’s probably justice for Jaco Kriel’s disallowed try without Poite even consulting the TMO.
Neither the Springboks nor the Pumas look to be able of giving New Zealand a real run. Most likely a comfortable tournament for them.
1:52am
Poth Ale said | 1:52am | ! Report
SA 13-5 Arg at the break.
Frantic and furious with some mistakes by both sides but SA deserve their half time lead having dominated the majority of the half.
1:51am
Poth Ale said | 1:51am | ! Report
Great try by Argentina with Tuculet picking off s loose ball from SA attack in his 22, weaving upfield, pass to winger, who kicks upfield for Landajo to control with his feet and then pick up and score.
Five minutes later, Bok debutante Cornell breaks is tackled but is allowed get up again and scores under the posts.