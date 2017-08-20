Springboks vs Argentina: Rugby Championship live scores

It’s the second game of Round 1 of the Rugby Championship when the Springboks host Argentina at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday morning. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 1:05am AEST.

On paper, and according to every betting market in the country, South Africa will win this game in a canter.

A settled national outfit seems to have finally wriggled free of the issues that plagued them through the back end of 2015.

That, coupled with two stellar seasons from their South African Super Rugby franchises, has Springbok fans quietly optimistic about their side’s chances in this year’s instalment of the Rugby Championship.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Pumas had a shocking Super Rugby season, with the Jaguares failing to find any sort of consistency over the duration of the competition.

That being said, the Pumas won the last exchange between these two sides, when they famously defeated the Springboks 26-24 in the second round of last year’s Rugby Championship.

They will need to turn in a similar performance this time around, otherwise it could be a long night for the visitors.

In team news, enforcer Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks in the absence of Warren Whiteley.

Uzair Cassiem starts at No.8 while the centre combination of Serfontein and Jesse Kriel will look to continue their fruitful partnership.

The Pumas will be led by Agustin Creevy who had a stellar Super Rugby season. The Argentine hooker was one of the shining lights for a lacklustre Jaguares outfit, and will need to be every bit as niggly and up for a contest as he was throughout that competition. Their finishers also can’t be underestimated.

Tuculet, Boffelli and Moyano form a potent back three who are some of the best counter-attackers in the world game.

Prediction

The Pumas will be better for their average Super Rugby season. I expect they’ll bring a lot of mongrel to this contest, and will probably be dominant at the breakdown.

However, the Springboks are a new beast, and have come a long way in the last two years. If they can control things in the midfield and attack when the opportunity arises, they’ll win this game comfortably.

Springboks by 19.

