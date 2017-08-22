A reorder of the 2011 AFL draft

Hindsight is not always a luxury – at times it can be a curse, forever casting the question “what could’ve been”. Today we continue to embrace that curse and consider who could have comprised the top ten of the 2011 AFL draft.

Pick 1 – Tom Mitchell, GWS Giants (Originally Jonathon Patton)

Mitchell has been a fantastic tough nut for the Swans and Hawks over the past five years. He was originally drafted with pick 21 under the father-son rule, playing 86 games to date – 65 for Sydney and 21 for Hawthorn – and kicking 48 goals to date, of which 38 were for Sydney and ten were for Hawthorn. He looks set to become a club best and fairest this year for Hawthorn as well as pick up an All-Australian selection.

Pick 2 – Chad Wingard, GWS Giants (Originally Stephen Coniglio)

Wingard has developed into a fantastic midfield forward this year for the Power. He was originally selected with pick 6, playing 124 games and kicking 207 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest, two-time club leading goalkicker, one-time Gavin Wanganeen Medallist, one-time Showdown Medallist, two-time All-Australian and the 2014 mark of the year winner.

Pick 3 – Lachie Neale, GWS Giants (Originally Dom Tyson)

Neale has been a fantastic midfielder for the Dockers over the past six years. He was originally taken with pick 58, playing 112 games and kicking 57 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest, two-time Ross Glendinning Medallist and one-time Geoff Christian Medallist.

Pick 4 – Toby Greene, GWS Giants (Originally Will Hoskin-Elliott)

Greene has gained a bad reputation throughout his career, but he’s a good player. He was originally drafted with pick 11, playing 113 games and kicking 116 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest and one-time All-Australian.

Pick 5 – Sam Docherty, GWS Giants (Originally Matt Buntine)

Docherty has been a fantastic talent for the Lions and Blues for the past five years. He was originally selected with pick 12, playing 91 games to date – 13 for Brisbane and 78 for Carlton – and kicking 14 goals to date, one of which was for Brisbane, the other 13 for Carlton. He is a one-time club best and fairest and looks like winning it again this year as well as a potential All-Australian selection.

Pick 6 – Elliot Yeo, Port Adelaide (Originally Chad Wingard)

Yeo has been a solid midfielder defender over his time in the AFL so far. He was originally taken with pick 30, playing 104 games to date – 27 for Brisbane and 77 for West Coast – and kicking 45 goals to date, one of which was for Brisbane, while 44 were for West Coast.

Pick 7 – Dayne Zorko, GWS Giants (Originally Nick Haynes)

Dayne Zorko is an excitement machine for the Lions. He was originally taken as a zone selection to the Suns; however, he was on traded to Brisbane for pick 34. He has played 121 games and kicked 133 goals to date. He is a two-time club best and fairest and and one-time club leading goalkicker.

Pick 8 – Stephen Coniglio, Brisbane (Originally Billy Longer)

Coniglio has been a fantastic midfielder for the Giants since making his debut in the first ever GWS team. He was originally drafted with pick 2, playing 91 games and kicking 36 goals to date. He is a one-time Larke Medallist.

Pick 9 – Rory Laird, GWS Giants (Originally Adam Tomlinson)

Laird has become an important rebound defender for the Crows. He was originally selected with pick 5 in the rookie draft, playing 97 games and kicking nine goals to date. He is a one-time rising star nominee.

Pick 10 – Jonathon Patton, GWS Giants (Originally Liam Sumner)

‘The General’ has been a terrific tall forward for the Giants despite injuries disrupting his promising career. He was originally drafted with the first pick, playing 73 games and kicking 116 goals to date. He is a one-time rising star nominee.