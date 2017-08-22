Who is the Wallabies’ backline defensive general?

History is replete with examples of leaders who rallied voters not so much with what they said, but the conviction they had when saying it. Similarly, Michael Cheika said Saturday’s defensive lapses were not down to attitude, but because doubt was creeping in.

That suggests the Wallabies lacked somebody who could make sense of Nathan Grey’s system and sell it convincingly to his teammates.

While it’s much easier to buy into something that evidently works, you still need someone to clearly communicate the defensive systems, and organise players in the heat of battle.

Looking at the better backlines in rugby, there is a player who keeps everything together in defence. This is largely a thankless task and though these types of players might get noticed when they try to ignite things in attack, generally they don’t grab the headlines.

I’m talking about Jean de Villiers, Conrad Smith, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Mike Tindall or Gordon D’Arcy.

Typically, these players are a centre, as they tend to be at the heart of things. They see what’s happening around them and tune into what is required.

Ryan Crotty does enough in attack, but it’s his defensive work with the All Blacks and the Crusaders this year that has earned him the plaudits.

I raised an eyebrow when Cheika brought Karmichael Hunt in at inside centre, but then I saw a video of the game against the Crusaders, where he was mic’ed up, and I realised what an effective communicator he is.

It wasn’t his defensive ruck work or his effective tackling that was acutely missed last Saturday, it was his communication skills.

The backline general has a deeper understanding of what’s going on, and quickly communicates what is required to those around him.

Kurtley Beale is a senior player and a talented footballer but this responsibility was left to Samu Kerevi, who at his tender age could do without the burden.

Tevita Kuridrani is a safer defensive bet at outside centre, but I’m not convinced by his rallying credentials.

I’d be more inclined to shift Bealey to fullback this weekend, bump Curtis Rona out to make way for Israel Folau on the wing, then put Kerevi at 12 and Kuridrani at 13.

But even that reshuffle is far from ideal, because it lacks somebody who can sell Grey’s vision with conviction to the players around them and make sure they make the right choices.

Grey’s system is flawed, I’m happy to agree with that. But strongly believing in something doesn’t require logic or sound reason. It just needs a powerful spokesperson who’s relentless in promoting it.