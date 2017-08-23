Can the Canberra Raiders stumble into the finals?

While experts are claiming the Raiders’ season is over, it is still possible the Dragons, depleted Cowboys and Manly could all get a case of the yips, seeing Canberra do a Steve Bradbury.

On paper, it looks like the Raiders can plan a trip to Bali in a fortnight’s time, but let’s look closer at the final two rounds.

This week, the Cowboys are away to the Wests Tigers, who have improved in leaps and bounds over the last six weeks, and the resurgent Knights have given them the desire to win each week to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon. Meanwhile, North Queensland have an alarmingly high injury list after a brutal fortnight against two physical packs, in the Storm and Sharks. This game will be a toss of the coin.

Manly should have all but eliminated the Raiders last Sunday, but suffered a shock loss to the Dogs. Now the Sea Eagles face a Warriors side with an extra two off, who are also boosted by the timely return of Shaun Johnson, making what also appeared to be a certain two points another danger game. If it’s a dry track at Mt Smart this Sunday, expect as many tries as last Saturday night’s Bledisloe clash!

The Dragons face the toughest challenge, with an away trip to face a red-hot Panthers, who know doubt will be reminded all week of the flogging the Dragons inflicted on them in the opening game of the season. Add to that Matt Moylan gaining more match fitness and the forwards starting to fire, this clash could spell the end for St George Illawarra’s 2017 campaign.

As for the Radiers, they are at home to the Knights, where the Canberrans could run up a score to improve their for-and-against.

Moving ahead to Round 26 and the Cowboys finish the season at home to the Broncos, Manly host the Panthers, and the Saints face their bogey team, the Bulldogs, at ANZ Stadium. Manly with only a +23 differential are the most vulnerable if they crash to their fourth loss in five this weekend in Auckland, though the Cowboys also boast only +26.

As for the Raiders, they are away to a Storm side that will in all likelihood rest some big guns, having secured the minor premiership. Plus, Canberra have a decent record against Craig Bellamy’s men.

So Roarers, is it still possible a few twists and turns await the final makeup of the top eight, or are the Raiders and Saints’ seasons as good as over?