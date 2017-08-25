2014 top ten AFL draft reorder

Three years on from the 2013 draft, here’s a few changes that would be made with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Isaac Heeney – St Kilda (Originally Patrick McCartin)

Heeney has been a tough forward-mid for the Swans in his three years to date. He was originally drafted with pick 18 as an academy pick, playing 55 games and kicking 57 games to date. He is a rising star nominee, and looks to already be a future star of the game.

Pick 2 – Christian Petracca – Melbourne (Originally Christian Petracca)

Petracca was highly touted as a contender for the first pick in the draft throughout 2014. His first year was ruined by injury with a ruptured ACL ruling him out for the season, but has been terrific since debuting last year. He was originally selected with pick 2, playing 38 games and kicking 36 goals to date. He is a Larke Medallist and rising star nominee.

Pick 3 – Jake Lever – Melbourne (Originally Angus Brayshaw)

Lever has been a fantastic intercept defender for the Crows. He has had speculation about his future, and may well actually be at the Demons next year, but amid the constant chatter of his future, has been playing very well in a career best year.

He was originally taken with pick 14, playing 52 games and kicking 3 goals to date. He is a rising star nominee and is in the mix for All-Australian selection this year.

Pick 4 – Jordan De Goey – GWS Giants (Originally Jarrod Pickett)

De Goey has been a solid midfielder-forward for the Pies so far in his career, looking to have plenty of potential. He was originally drafted with pick 5, playing 50 games and kicking 36 goals to date. He is a rising star nominee and Harry Collier Trophy winner.

Pick 5 – Caleb Marchbank – Collingwood (Originally Jordan De Goey)

Marchbank struggled to get games in his first few years at the Giants like many young Giants’ talent, but has really blossomed this year at the Blues.

He was originally selected with pick 6, playing 23 games to date – seven for GWS and 16 for Carlton. He is yet to kick his first career goal. He is a rising star nominee.

Pick 6 – Connor Blakely – GWS Giants (Originally Caleb Marchbank)

Blakely has started to act on his high potential this season, showing his ability as a tagger and well as an inside mid. He was originally taken with pick 34, playing 33 games and kicking 2 goals to date. He is a rising star nominee and Simpson Medallist.

Pick 7 – Angus Brayshaw – GWS Giants (Originally Paul Ahern)

Brayshaw has struggled to get on the park over the last few years, with four concussions in 18 months preventing him from getting out on the park. He was originally drafted with pick 3, playing 35 games and kicking 14 goals to date. He is a rising star nominee.

Pick 8 – Peter Wright – Gold Coast (Originally Peter Wright)

Wright has been a promising forward-ruck in his career so far. He was originally selected with pick 8, playing 41 games and kicking 57 goals to date. He is a rising star nominee.

Pick 9 – Jack Steele – Collingwood (Originally Darcy Moore)

Steele has been an exciting midfielder for the Saints and Giants so far. He was originally taken with pick 24 as an academy selection, playing 36 games to date – 17 for GWS and 19 for St Kilda – and kicking 15 goals to date – 9 for GWS and 6 for St Kilda.

Pick 10 – Harris Andrews – Geelong (Originally Nakia Cockatoo)

Andrews has been a shining light for the Lions in his career so far. He was originally drafted with pick 61, playing 57 games and kicking 8 goals to date. He is a rising star nominee.