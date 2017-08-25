Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders will be looking for some lost pride as they hope to avenge their loss to the Newcastle Knights from earlier in the season. Join The Roar for all the action from 6pm (AEST).

A loss to top-eight rivals the Panthers last week all but confirmed the Raiders will miss this season’s finals.

The Raiders simply have not been good enough this season, particularly in games that they had to win – such as last week with finals on the line, and against Newcastle when the Knights were struggling.

If they are to restore some faith among their supporters for next season, Canberra need to play the enterprising footy for which they are known, with the likes of Jarrod Croker and Nick Cotric playing well.

As for the Knights, they have shown guts and effort throughout the year, which was rewarded by three wins on the trot prior to last week’s loss to Melbourne.

Instead of giving up, Newcastle have kept playing their style of footy, and despite a likely third consecutive wooden spoon, have shown promising signs for the future.

Still, if the Knights are to win, they need to be more solid in defence than last week, while also holding onto the ball and not giving away silly errors.

Prediction

The Knights should give this a red-hot crack, as they know how to beat Canberra.

However, even with nothing to play for, the Raiders should win this game and restore some pride.

Canberra by 12.