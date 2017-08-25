Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders will be looking for some lost pride as they hope to avenge their loss to the Newcastle Knights from earlier in the season. Join The Roar for all the action from 6pm (AEST).
A loss to top-eight rivals the Panthers last week all but confirmed the Raiders will miss this season’s finals.
The Raiders simply have not been good enough this season, particularly in games that they had to win – such as last week with finals on the line, and against Newcastle when the Knights were struggling.
If they are to restore some faith among their supporters for next season, Canberra need to play the enterprising footy for which they are known, with the likes of Jarrod Croker and Nick Cotric playing well.
As for the Knights, they have shown guts and effort throughout the year, which was rewarded by three wins on the trot prior to last week’s loss to Melbourne.
Instead of giving up, Newcastle have kept playing their style of footy, and despite a likely third consecutive wooden spoon, have shown promising signs for the future.
Still, if the Knights are to win, they need to be more solid in defence than last week, while also holding onto the ball and not giving away silly errors.
Prediction
The Knights should give this a red-hot crack, as they know how to beat Canberra.
However, even with nothing to play for, the Raiders should win this game and restore some pride.
Canberra by 12.
6:40pm
Cadfael said | 6:40pm | ! Report
These knock on calls from the referees have been terrible tonight.
6:38pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:38pm | ! Report
TRY CANBERRA
Jack Wighton scores down the left as some poor Newcastle defending allows the Raiders man crashes over
SCORE UPDATE: Canberra 20-10 Newcastle
6:37pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:37pm | ! Report
34TH MIN: VIDEO REFEREE FOR CANBERRA
6:36pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:36pm | ! Report
32ND MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: Canberra 14-10 Newcastle
Newcastle well on top now as Canberra struggle to maintain or attain possession
6:35pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:35pm | ! Report
29TH MIN: TRY NEWCASTLE
Back to Back for the Knights as Jamie Buhrer beats some lazy Canberra defence to simply crash over
SCORE UPDATE: 14-10 Canberra
6:31pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:31pm | ! Report
26TH MIN: TRY NEWCASTLE
SKD scores a screamer in the corner after some great attacking pressure
SCORE UPDATE: 14-6 Canberra
6:28pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:28pm | ! Report
24TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 14-0 CANBERRA
Newcastle starting to work their way back in the game as Shaun Kenny-Dowall earns a penalty for his side.
6:27pm
Cadfael said | 6:27pm | ! Report
What a poor decision. The Knights player hooked that out. It should have been play on Then again could be payback for the other dodgy knock on by the Knights.
6:24pm
LMM said | 6:24pm | ! Report
Buhrer at dummy half is killing the Knights in attack.
6:24pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:24pm | ! Report
20TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE 14-0 CANBERRA
Jack Cogger drops the ball after some solid attacking play by Newcastle