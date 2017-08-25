Tough draw for Spurs in Champions League

Monte Carlo Holders Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League group stage while Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain.

Zinedine Zidane’s Real became the first team to retain the continental trophy in its modern format last season but were handed a tough Group H in the glamour draw made in Monte Carlo.

They face a rematch with familiar foes Dortmund, who they also met in the group stage last term and in 2012, and the knockout stage in 2013 and 2014.

Spurs, runners-up in the Premier League last term, will host Real at Wembley while their White Hart Lane ground is rebuilt and Cypriot minnows Apoel complete the group.

“Great #UCLDraw! Some huge games in there,” Tottenham forward Harry Kane tweeted.

Bundesliga champions Bayern face PSG with Neymar leading their campaign in for the first time following his world record transfer from Barcelona. They also meet Anderlecht and Celtic in Group B.

“Above all PSG will of course be a great challenge with Neymar and Dani Alves,” Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso said while defender Jerome Boateng tweeted he was “lookin’ forward to thrilling @ChampionsLeague nights in the group stage.”

Spanish giants Barca were paired with last year’s beaten finalists Juventus in Group D along with Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon.

There is a rematch of the 1968 final as Benfica meet Manchester United in Group A, along with Basel and CSKA Moscow, and a rerun of the 2003 decider in Group G between Monaco and Porto. Besiktas and German debutants RB Leipzig complete that pool.

In Group C, Chelsea meet Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag while in Group E, Spartak Moscow take on Liverpool, Sevilla and Maribor.

Group F has Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord.

The group stage begins on September 12 and continues to December 6. The final will be held in Kiev on May 26.