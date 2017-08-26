Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor undercard

While Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is being billed as the biggest fight of all time – and it’s hard to argue – there are some big title bouts on the undercard when the pair do battle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The undercard is split into two parts. While the Mayweather – McGregor fight isn’t due to begin until around 2pm (AEST) on Sunday, August 27, pending on the duration of the fights on the undercard, the day of boxing actually gets underway five hours prior.

The preliminary undercard (which can be viewed on Fox Sports in Australia) will begin at 9am (AEST) and has four fights rostered, while the main undercard is scheduled to begin at 11am (AEST) and will only be broadcast on Main Event. It has a further three fights, all of which are for titles at different levels.

Preliminary Card

Shawn Porter vs Thomas Dulorme — welterweight

A welterweight fight that could go all the way. Porter has a record of 21 wins, two draws and one loss, while Dulorne sits at 24-2.

Juan Heraldez vs Jose Miguel Borrego — welterweight

Another welterweight fight, this time featuring a pair of undefeated boxers. Heraldez from the USA is 12-0 and Borrego 13-0.

Kevin Newman vs Antonio Hernandez — super middleweight

This super middleweight fight will feature two Americans, both holding good records. Newman has 7-1, while Newman is yet to lose in his ten fights.

Savannah Marshall vs Amy Coleman — women’s super middleweight

The only women’s fight on the card – both on professional debut.

Undercard

Gervonta Davis vs Francisco Fonseca — IBF super featherweight title

Davis is yet to be defeated in 18 fights, while Fonseca has a record of 19-1 as the pair do battle for the super featherweight title.

Nathan Cleverly vs Badou Jack — WBA (regular) light heavyweight title

The experience of Cleverly makes him favourite here, holding a record of 30-3. Jack, who hails from Sweden has a record of 21-1-2.

Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham — USBA cruiserweight title

An all-USA bout for their cruiserweight title will pit the experience of Cunningham (29-8-1) against current champion Tabiti, who is yet to lose a fight in his professional career from 14 bouts.