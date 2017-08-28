Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 1st Test – Day 2

Bangladesh took honors on the first day in Dhaka and will look to push on with Australia’s batsmen under intense pressure. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 2 from 2pm (AEST).

The Tigers found themselves in deep trouble early on the first day’s play with Patrick Cummins reducing their top order to rubble and the score to 3 for 10.

But that was where the fun ended for the Australian’s. Despite the pitch offering plenty in the way of spin and variable bounce, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, both playing their 50th Tests held the Aussie attack at bay.

They batted all the way to lunch, then came out on the other side, both went past 50 and had some more fun at the expense of the Australian bowlers.

Nathan Lyon bowled well without luck, although could have found the rough more often, while Josh Hazlewood and Cummins toiled hard, but weren’t consistent enough, often bowling far too straight at Iqbal and Al Hasan.

While on one foot the Tigers’ quicks in Shaiful Islam and Msutafizur Rahman could learn from it, they aren’t going to get the opportunity to do much bowling throughout the match, with Bangladesh’s spinners already rising to the fore at the end of Day 1.

Iqbal was eventually dismissed for 71, while Al Hasan followed shortly afterward for 84. With captain Mushfqiur Rahim only scoring 18 and the last recognised batsmen Nasir Hossain 23, the match was back on a level playing field.

The Tigers, with some good batting in the tail, ended up setting 260 for the Australian’s, who have to bat last on this pitch.

A first innings lead was always going to be critical, but right now, that’s looking a long way off. Australia bumbled and fumbled their way to the hopeless score of 3 for 18 from 9 overs at the end, with Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan running right through the top order.

David Warner was first to go, with Usman Khawaja run out in comical circumstances, before night watchman Nathan Lyon came and went.

Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw saw things to stumps, but Australia are 242 runs behind with seven wickets left in hand, and they need a first innings lead.

They are in a serious spot of bother and need big partnerships early on Day 2, which looks unlikely given the amount of turn and bounce Hasan and Al Hasan were able to extract.

Day 2 prediction

Bangladesh are well on top after a day’s play and any wickets before lunch could be an almost fatal blow for Australia, who must still be at the crease at stumps.

To bat 90 overs in these conditions with seven wickets left against a fired up Tigers attack is going to be a tough ask – even if Australia battle their way back into the match, they are still going to be well behind.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the second day’s play in Dhaka from 2pm (AEST) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.