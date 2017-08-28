Done deeds in Dunedin

In a remarkable match where the Wallabies completed a run of scoring 45 unanswered points across two Tests – surely this is a first in Tier One rugby, especially against the All Blacks – I thought a comment on the main players might be appropriate.

The referee

Either Nigel Owens is lucky, or he has a knack of refereeing classic matches. He has a human touch, a sure touch that seems to inspire players to give it a go. He is consultative then firm in his decision-making and is prepared to explain this to the captains.

Surely the best in the world at present, he should have done the Super Rugby final, and with Wales no show of making the World Cup Final he should be a cert for the refereeing responsibility.

The All Blacks

They are seeming to be going through a crisis of confidence, where the Lions shook them up and managed to draw a series they should never have got close in. Now the Wallabies have uncovered frailties that we haven’t seen for some time.

Intercept passes being thrown, clumsy knock-ons, wafer thin defence near the line. Yet the resilience to come back at the death knell and win in Dunedin shows that there is still some of the magic there.

The Wallabies

When the hour is darkest it means that dawn is around the corner. The fightback in Sydney and the fight to stay in the game at Dunedin shows that the Wallaby flame is still burning, despite all the background noise.

There was a bit of luck, just like the Lions enjoyed, but what you do with that is the measure of a team’s quality. The tries by Will Genia and Kurtley Beale were statements that the Wallabies were not going to go away, and the irony of Beauden Barrett’s goal kicking being more reliable than Bernard ‘Ice Man’ Foley must hurt.

The coaches

The histrionics that go on in the Wallaby coach’s box contrast markedly with what happens in the All Black one. Most events on the field have Michael Cheika wildly gesticulating, even before the referee has ruled on the piece of play. Steve Hansen looks on with equanimity and saves his fire for when it will have most effect, at half time or the training paddock.

A great Test for the public, great hope for the Wallabies, great lessons for the All Blacks. A win, win, win.