Blues sign Kreuzer, cull five others

Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer will be a Blue until at least the end of the 2019 AFL season after he signed a new two-year deal on Thursday.

The club also announced veteran key defender Sam Rowe has accepted a new contract to play on next season.

Three years ago, Kreuzer’s career was threatened by persistent injuries, but he has enjoyed an outstanding season, playing 21 games and earning an All-Australian nomination.

“To Matthew’s credit, he has been elite in his preparation and managing his body throughout the year,” Blues football boss Andrew McKay said.

“He is often referred to as a ‘heart and soul’ player for our club and we’re delighted Matthew will be remaining in the navy blue for a further two years.”

Rowe will be hoping to regain full fitness for the start of the season as he continues his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament suffered in May.

“Sam has been a consistent and durable performer for us since making his debut in 2013 and has been meticulous in his rehabilitation with his knee injury,” McKay said.

“The leadership and experience he has brought to our young backline has been invaluable and we look forward to welcoming him back for the start of the 2018 season.”

The Blues also started their annual list cull with Kristian Jaksch, Liam Sumner and Andrew Gallucci informed their contracts would not be renewed.

Daniel Gorringe and Matthew Korcheck announced their retirements.

Jaksch, initially a No.12 draft pick for Greater Western Sydney, Sumner, drafted 10th overall by the Giants, and Gorringe, selected 10th overall by Gold Coast, were all first-round draft picks who were unable to translate their junior talent to the elite level.