Canberra Vikings vs Queensland Country: NRC live scores

Round 1 of the 2017 NRC kicks off in the nation’s capital when the Canberra Vikings welcome Queensland Country to Viking Park. Join The Roar for live scores of the match, starting at 3pm (AEST).

How good is running rugby! With the shot in the arm that the Shute Shield finals provided, as well as our near win over the heavily favoured All Blacks last week, all of a sudden the game they play in heaven is back at the forefront of conversations.

So, there’s no better time for Round 1 of the fastest growing competition in the country to kick off.

The Vikings underperformed last year, and would’ve been disappointed to not have gone deeper into the finals. They have been benefitted massively by Michael Cheika’s selections, with a number of Wallabies at their disposal here.

Joe Powell reunites with Brumbies flyhalf Wharenui Hawera, while they have pace to burn in outside backs Andrew Muirhead and Tom Banks. Up front, there’s more good news, with Sam Carter, Robbie Abel and skipper Blake Enever all boasting extensive Super Rugby experience.

Queensland Country have been the cellar-dwellers of the competition in recent years, and will be desperate to start the season with the attacking energy and defensive tenacity they lacked more often than not last year.

They have a young side bristling with talent. The battle of the halves will be a belter, with James Tuttle and Hamish Stewart very much leading the way of the next generation of Wallabies that this competition is attempting to breed.

They have an extremely potent backline, Eto Nabuli will take the confidence of a recent Wallabies debut on to the left wing, while Duncan Paia’aua and Izaia Perese were two of the Reds’ best at the end of the Super season.

In the forwards, Izack Rodda returns from national duty to spearhead the second row, while youngsters Angus Scott-Young and Liam Wright will flank a scrum that needs to stand up against what will be a clean Vikings set piece.

Queensland Country can only win this game if their flyers get ball, ball and more ball, as they are spoilt for choices in centres, wingers and fullbacks. However, if the Vikings can control the set piece and shut down Country’s attack, they will win this match.

Prediction

It will be close at half time, but the Vikings’ superior set piece and halves pairing will be pivotal in the final third of the game.

Vikings by 19.