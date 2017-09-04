McGahan joins Reds as assistant coach

Former Melbourne coach Tony McGahan has joined Queensland as an assistant coach for the next two Super Rugby seasons.

McGahan departed the Rebels earlier this year after steering them to last on the ladder with just one win from 15 games.

He will get to work immediately at Ballymore, working with head coach Nick Stiles, who similarly struggled to get the best out of his squad this year.

Despite boasting a good number of Wallabies, the Reds won just four matches.

McGahan has enjoyed stints as rugby director with Ireland powerhouse Munster and coaching coordinator with the Wallabies and is excited to be heading back to Queensland, where he was born and raised.

“We’ve been away from Brisbane for 13 years… so to come home and settle into life in Brisbane and coaching at Ballymore sits well with myself and the family,” McGahan said.

Stiles is looking forward to working with McGahan.

“Tony is a smart, experienced coach who comes with a track record of improving the programs he has been a part of and who operates with the highest of standards,” Stiles said.