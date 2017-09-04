Midfield stars racing the clock to be fit for AFL finals

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood and Adelaide star Rory Sloane are among a host of key players to face pivotal fitness tests in the days before the AFL finals series kicks off.

Selwood’s bold bid to resume from ankle surgery is in the final straight.

The Cats take on Richmond in a qualifying final at the MCG on Friday night and Selwood’s chances of playing received a shot in the arm at the weekend.

The 29-year-old missed the last three rounds of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, but did individual drills and also trained with the main group for a period on Saturday.

Coach Chris Scott is pleased with his captain’s progress as he ramps up his bid to face the Tigers.

“He looked pretty good … I think it’s looking more likely than unlikely,” Scott told the Nine Network on Sunday.

“In terms of his recovery from injury he’s a bit of a freak.”

If Selwood plays against Richmond his time on the sidelines will be just 35 days, significantly shorter than the usual recovery time for an operation to fix an ankle syndesmosis issue.

For the Tigers, Josh Caddy is a chance to return from the hamstring injury he suffered in the round 21 loss to the Cats.

Sloane was rushed to hospital to have his appendix removed on Tuesday last week, putting him in serious doubt for the qualifying final against Greater Western Sydney.

Teammate Eddie Betts had his appendix removed in late July and didn’t play for 14 days.

The Crows host the Giants at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night and Sloane will need to prove his fitness just nine days after surgery.

He is set to be monitored closed this week with the final call resting with club doctors.

Taylor Walker (toe), Daniel Talia (ankle) and Hugh Greenwood (rested) all missed Adelaide’s loss to West Coast but have been cleared to resume.

Essendon trio Michael Hurley (calf), Orazio Fantasia (hamstring) and Cale Hooker (bone bruising) all face fitness tests on Wednesday.

The Bombers are hopeful rather than confident the threesome will be able to face Sydney in Saturday’s elimination final at the SCG.

Key Swans Dan Hannebery (ankle) and Tom Papley (knee) missed their club’s round 23 win over Carlton but are expected to return.

Ruckmen Callum Sinclair and Kurt Tippett both suffered ankle injuries against the Blues but were able to play out the game and are also expected to be available.

West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern copped a heavy knock to his left shoulder in round 23 but is expected to play against Port Adelaide in Saturday night’s elimination final at Adelaide Oval.