Anthony Seibold preaches accountability after being named Souths’ new coach

Accountability is the key to transforming South Sydney back into an NRL premiership force, according to new Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold.

The rookie mentor on Thursday refused to predict when the Rabbitohs would return to the finals, but knows his coaching philosophy would find out which players get them there.

“Does a player know what to do, does the player know how to do it, and is he physically capable,” Seibold said at his unveiling on Thursday.

“If you tick off those three, it’s easy for me.

“It’s a choice — the player either does or he doesn’t.

“The only option then is the choice.

“As an assistant coach, that’s been part of my philosophy and it won’t be any different going forward as a head coach.”

Souths were at pains to explain Michael Maguire’s sacking as a need for change, however, Seibold promised that one aspect wouldn’t be altered next season: their work ethic.

That was one of his main messages when he addressed the playing group for the first time at Redfern Oval on Thursday.

“I spoke about Madge’s legacy that he’s left in and around the work ethic and the discipline in the place. That can’t change,” Seibold said.

“I’m from an academic background so I’m pretty comfortable with theories on how to train, but I have a real athlete-centred approach to my coaching.

“Everything we do is opposed. It’s all about game awareness, using games for understanding, asking players questions and asking for feedback and giving feedback.”

Seibold revealed his next assignment would be to get his head around the club’s salary cap position, before deciding on whether to pursue any changes.

“Obviously we finished 12th, we’re not happy with that,” he said.

“We had some things that placed some hurdles in front of us during the year.

“Obviously (Greg Inglis) is the elephant in the room, losing him game one.

“We’ve got a really good, young group of players there so we need to make sure that they continue to get better.

“And I want to have a conversation with our senior players going forward about how we can improve the group and what they need to do as well.”

The Rabbitohs have lost Bryson Goodwin, Aaron Gray, Robbie Rochow and David Tyrell from this year’s squad, but have signed Queensland star Dane Gagai for four seasons.