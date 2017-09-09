All Blacks vs Argentina: Rugby Championship live scores, blog

The All Blacks will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the Rugby Championship when they square off against the struggling Pumas. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:35pm AEST.
After starting the Rugby Championship with a crushing win over the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium, New Zealand were forced to dig deep against Australia seven days later in Dunedin, securing a six-point win in a classic Bledisloe encounter.
Despite Kurtley Beale’s try in the 75th minute, the All Blacks still found a way to respond courtesy of a try to Beauden Barrett to secure another epic win at home.
Indeed the All Blacks are used to winning and invariably find a way to secure a result when circumstances appear unfavourable.
Unfortunately for the Pumas tonight, the All Blacks will be keen to give their fans further enjoyment and have named another strong side to tackle the South Americans.
The All Blacks have made seven changes to the side that beat the Wallabies to claim the Bledisloe Cup in Dunedin. Vaea Fafita makes his first start for the All Blacks at blindslide flanker, alongside Ardie Savea and Kieran Read in a new look back-row, while Luke Romano comes into the second-row with Sam Whitelock rested.
Nehe Milner-Skudder returns to the left wing, making his first appearance for the All Blacks since the 2015 Rugby World Cup in place of Rieko Ioane, while Israel Dagg takes on the right side with Ben Smith on sabbatical. Anton-Lienert-Brown returns to the centres with Ryan Crotty dropping out of the 23, and TJ Perenara makes the start in the No.9 jersey over Aaron Smith.
Argentina have made seven changes with coach Daniel Hourcade looking to kick-start the Pumas’ Rugby Championship campaign. Veteran Juan Manuel Leguizamon is the most surprising of omissions with Ramiro Herrera replaced by Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, while Guido Petti has been named at lock, replacing Tomas Lavanini.
Javier Ortega Desio and Benjamin Macome have been called into the back-row to replace Tomaz Lezana and Leguizamon. In the backs, Nicolas Sanchez returns at fly-half in place of Juan Martin Hernandez while Matias Moroni moves to centre to replace Matias Orlando and winger Santiago Cordero pushes out Ramiro Moyano.
Despite these changes, the gulf in class between the two sides is evident and the All Blacks start unbackable favourites at home.
If the Pumas wish to cause an historic upset, they will need to play the percentages well, kick long and keep the All Blacks playing out of their own half.
The Pumas do have a habit of starting well against the All Blacks in recent matches, but the key will be for them to maintain that intensity for 80 minutes against the most ruthless team on the planet.
Despite a poor start to the Championship, Argentina always looks forward to a match-up against New Zealand given that a win against the Rugby superpower would be just as good, if not better, than securing the championship.
With that in mind, expect Argentina to fight hard before New Zealand’s class once again sees them through to another win.
All Blacks by 25
5:49pm
Alan Nicolea 5:49pm
PENALTY SUCCESSFUL
All Blacks 5
Pumas 3
5:48pm
Alan Nicolea 5:48pm
13′ – Argentina competing well and getting into good field position with the football, but there is still too much panic when they play the ball. All Blacks defence doesn’t make it easy but still, Argentina need to show a bit more composure.
All Blacks 5
Pumas 0
5:46pm
Alan Nicolea 5:46pm
10′ – All Blacks with their first real attacking chance post first points here. Argentina with another hard lesson to learn. All Blacks just move the ball so effortlessly. Everything in tune.
All Blacks 5
Pumas 0
5:45pm
Alan Nicolea 5:45pm
Milner Skudder is over for the All Blacks! A welcome return to test rugby for the winger! McKenzie slices his way through before finding Skudder who is over!
CONVERSION MISSED
All Blacks 5
Pumas 0
5:43pm
Alan Nicolea 5:43pm
8′ – Argentina doing all the attacking thus far, but even so, the All Blacks always fancy their chances of scoring on the turnover. Argentina cannot rest on their laurels….
TRY ALL BLACKS
All Blacks 5
Pumas 0
5:42pm
Alan Nicolea 5:42pm
6′ – Argentina with the better of territory thus far but the All Blacks standing firm. Argentina still lack the attacking class to open up superpower sides like the All Blacks in these sorts of contests.
All Blacks 0
Pumas 0
5:39pm
Alan Nicolea 5:39pm
3′ – Argentina with early territory to work with. Argentina of course started well last year against NZ before fading away from home. Can Argentina compete for the full 80?
All Blacks 0
Pumas 0
5:35pm
Alan Nicolea 5:35pm
KICKOFF
All Blacks 0
Pumas 0
5:34pm
Alan Nicolea 5:34pm
After a week’s break, the Rugby Championship resumes tonight with the All Blacks hosting the Pumas. In wet conditions, can Argentina make history tonight and secure their first ever win against New Zealand? Or will the reigning champions once again remain undefeated heading into round 4 of the championship? Join us and have your say right here on The Roar
All Blacks 0
Pumas 0
5:29pm
Highlander 5:29pm
Looks like another wet test
Pumas will have had one look at the AB team sheet and will go with lots of Pick and Go’s attacking Savea, Fafita and Romano – and kicking to the 2 little guys in the AB back three.
Last two tests SBW timing has been as much an issue as his hands, he overruns a lot of plays so hope he can get that timing right and hit the line with real speed
Really want to see that AB scrum show up again and play with some more control and for field position – Aaron Smith did not kick the ball once in the two Bled tests.
5:33pm
Taylorman 5:33pm
Hi Highlander, interesting lineup we have. Really looking forward to Fifita at 6 and how Dmac goes with the experience of the earlier test.
5:48pm
Highlander 5:48pm
good start from both Tman