Cowboys come back to conquer Cronulla in extra time

The North Queensland Cowboys, despite not leading until the 85th minute, have won an extra time classic over the Cronulla Sharks after a Michael Morgan field goal.
The Cowboys had no right to win the game, but they hung on, defended like their lives depended on it and came back time and time again.
Down eight points in the final 20 minutes, it was a Jason Taumalolo effort which saw them get back into the contest. Running over four defenders from five metres out, the decision went to the bunker with the ruling coming back a try.
With Ethan Lowe slotting the goal, then kicking a penalty goal in the final five minutes, the Cowboys got the game to extra time.
Despite being on the back foot, the Cowboys got up the field and Michael Morgan slotted the match-winning field goal.
The Sharks had an opportunity at the back-end of extra time to slot a field goal, but with Andrew Fifita running across the ground and offloading, that would be the end of their chances, the 2016 premiers being eliminated.
There was plenty of controversy to speak of earlier in the contest though. The penalty which tied the game up was arguable at best, while calls went both ways throughout the contest.
It was an uninspiring first half, with the Sharks scoring the first try in the third minute through Chad Townsend. He came up with some luck after a kick to Winterstein, the chase forcing him back to the in goal and the ball coming lose. Winterstein appeared to ground it, but the bunker saw it differently.
The Sharks were generally sloppy throughout the first half, making a lot of errors, despite going up 8-0.
With the Cowboys on the attack at the end of the first half, Morgan put a grubber into the in goal area. James Maloney came out of the line and hit Lowe off the ball, with the Cronulla half sent to the sin-bin.
The Cowboys went into the break with a penalty goal to their name and a six-point deficit, before Kyle Feldt stood up Gerard Beale on the wing at the end of James Maloney’s time in the bin. The conversion missed, leaving the Cowboys behind by two.
Jack Bird then scored a try for the Sharks 24 minutes from full time, with the hosts going up by eight points once more.
Following the Taumalolo try and a penalty goal, the Sharks had another opportunity to ice the game in regulation. Turning down a field goal though Paul Gallen took on the line but knocked on reaching out to score, with the rest history.
The Cowboys will now have a six-day turnaround before facing the Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium next week after the blue and gold lost their qualifying final in Melbourne on Saturday.
September 10th 2017 @ 6:24pm
Duncan Smith said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:24pm | ! Report
Thanks Fifita for running the ball out towards the wing then dropping it, instead of staying near the posts for a field goal!
September 10th 2017 @ 6:42pm
Tom of Brisbane said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:42pm | ! Report
Almost poetic, that the two biggest tools for Cronulla cost them the game at the end. Not only Fifita at the end of extra time, but also Gallen going for glory at the end of normal time and losing the ball when all they had to do was kick the field goal
September 10th 2017 @ 6:25pm
Benji said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:25pm | ! Report
RL rules are a schermozzle. In the last 5 minutes of normal time, Fifita knocks the ball backwards and its a knock on, Ethan Lowe? loses the ball and its a penalty when x per cent of the time its a scrum for the non-offender and then Gallen nearly makes it over the line but he loses the ball with a guy with a hand on the ball (which some weeks is a penalty) and its play on with change of possession – it looks like they wanted extra time…
September 10th 2017 @ 6:30pm
Jimmmy said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:30pm | ! Report
Seriously mate get counselling . The Sharks played dumb football . Maloney was dumb , Fifita was dumb , , just dumb. And you blame the Ref.
September 10th 2017 @ 6:41pm
doogs said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:41pm | ! Report
so true. I was not expecting the Cowboys to win but I am so happy it was against the sharks. Everything was wonderful. Maloney sin binned was the best. Gallen going for a penalty and not getting it. Fifita throwing a garbage pass at the end. Best day ever
September 10th 2017 @ 6:50pm
Jimmmy said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:50pm | ! Report
Gallen hero play before half time . I laughed so hard.
September 10th 2017 @ 6:49pm
Psychodelia said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:49pm | ! Report
Congratulations Cowboys! Well done lads!
September 10th 2017 @ 7:05pm
John Erichsen said | September 10th 2017 @ 7:05pm | ! Report
I couldn’t agree more. Gallen and co. can whine about refs all they like but it was the Cronulla players who botched multiple opportunities to put an under-strength Cowboys away. They should won the game before the full time whistle with a drop goal, but dumb Gallon refuses to take a tackle 10m out and set up a quick play the ball. Stupid is as stupid does…
September 10th 2017 @ 6:43pm
no one in particular said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:43pm | ! Report
It’s not the rules fault Gallen tried to be the hero instead of taking the percentage play and the FG
September 10th 2017 @ 6:31pm
Jason said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:31pm | ! Report
I love all the people complaining about bias refs. Never remember the ones that go for them and hold on to the ones against them for all time. If Mr Flanagan complains in the press conference that the refs cost them the season it will be hilarious.
September 10th 2017 @ 6:37pm
Jimmmy said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:37pm | ! Report
I am so sick of Ref bashing . The better team on the day won . A few bad decisions but broke both ways.The Sharks played some incredibly silly football.
September 10th 2017 @ 6:43pm
doogs said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:43pm | ! Report
me too. I was neutral on the Manly Panthers match. The calls were all marginal. I thought the refs and bunker did great but I guess Manly expected to win and felt like they were entitled to it but they did not. So now they have to have a sook.
September 10th 2017 @ 7:06pm
Happy as Larry! said | September 10th 2017 @ 7:06pm | ! Report
Agree! The Cowboys had more ticker and that has nothing to do with the refs….they were the better team today. End of story!!!
September 10th 2017 @ 6:38pm
Adam said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:38pm | ! Report
I don’t think they’re biased, just stuck guessing at how to apply some fairly unrealistic rules. The sharks were definitely dumb and panicking at the end, but I think the fifiita knock on and subsequent penalty for 14 all were both quite poor decisions. But so was the penalty when the sharks were pinned on their line, leading to the Bird try. Coin tosses all round.
September 10th 2017 @ 7:14pm
John Erichsen said | September 10th 2017 @ 7:14pm | ! Report
It seems that anytime a ball hits the ground now, its ruled as a knock on. it seems harsh when the ball obviously goes backwards but the players don’t complain when forward passes from dummy half are never called.
September 10th 2017 @ 6:33pm
Dumb and dumber said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:33pm | ! Report
Gallen and Fifita doing proving Gus right with selfish and dumb plays. End of first half the Sharkies should’ve gone for the drop goal but Gallen takes another run and loses the ball going for the try. Last play of the game and Fifita runs sideways instead of straight to set up for adrop goal and loses the ball.
September 10th 2017 @ 6:41pm
no one in particular said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:41pm | ! Report
yep, 100%. But Sharks fans will ignore this, and ignore the fact they played the Cowboys without JT and hadn’t beaten a finals team since round 16
September 10th 2017 @ 6:43pm
Bigj said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:43pm | ! Report
That was another contender for game of the year, what are comeback by the Cowboys. Too bad for the sharks but they have been lacking over the last few weeks
September 10th 2017 @ 6:50pm
jeandetroyes said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:50pm | ! Report
I wonder if Parramatta will even bother training this week? I don’t really mean to be disrespectful to the incredible Cowboys (I just love ’em, really) but I’m afraid an inform side like Parra will just towel them up. Good riddance Cronulla!
September 10th 2017 @ 6:54pm
kingcowboy said | September 10th 2017 @ 6:54pm | ! Report
Yer I agree. Think the eels should just dismiss us. Eels should rest some players and get ready for the roosters!!
September 10th 2017 @ 7:00pm
Jimmmy said | September 10th 2017 @ 7:00pm | ! Report
KC how was that mate !! Unbelievable. I am very worried though that the same thing will happen next week as happened last year after the Golden point Brisbane game. It’s so hard to back up after a game like today’s.
But hey nothing this team does surprises me.
September 10th 2017 @ 7:30pm
kingcowboy said | September 10th 2017 @ 7:30pm | ! Report
Brother I am so pumped! Morgs is now a top five player in league, carried us in the game. Mate I hear what you are saying but last year against the donkeys was a war. Today was tough but not on that level of last year IMO! Also think sharks are a tougher match for us then Eels. We shut down Norman and we win. Either way just a great year for us! Couldn’t be prouder of the boys!
September 10th 2017 @ 7:00pm
Oingo Boingo said | September 10th 2017 @ 7:00pm | ! Report
I doubt the Eels will be taking them lightly, but they would have enjoyed that final ten minutes a lot more than the first 80.
September 10th 2017 @ 7:02pm
Jimmmy said | September 10th 2017 @ 7:02pm | ! Report
Yeah Oingo , great win but how much petrol left for next week,