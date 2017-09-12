West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town: EPL live scores

West Ham United will be looking for their first points of the 2017-18 English Premier League season when they host newly-promoted Huddersfield Town. Join The Roar from 5am (AEST) for live scores.

With three-straight losses to open up their campaign, West Ham United find themselves at the bottom of the table and already in a position of desperation.

The last time the Hammers started off with zero points after three rounds was in the 2010-11 season, where they ended up finishing dead last and being relegated.

But with the likes of Joe Hart, Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Javier Hernandez in their squad, as well as many other top players, West Ham have the skill and depth needed to get themselves out of this predicament.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, have surprised for all the right reasons.

Starting off their first-ever Premier League campaign with a 3-nil win away from home against Crystal Palace, they then went on to get their first ever home win, against Newcastle United.

Australian star Aaron Mooy made history for Huddersfield, becoming the first player to score a home EPL goal for the club in their 1-nil win over the Magpies.

Huddersfield, however, are coming off a lacklustre nil-all draw against Southampton, in which neither side looked particularly dangerous.

The silver lining is that the Yorkshire club are still yet to concede a goal.

Prediction

Huddersfield are in form and will be tough nuts to crack, but the Hammers need a win and have the quality to finally pick up their first points of the season.

West Ham United 2-1 Huddersfield Town