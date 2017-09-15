Geelong Cats vs Sydney Swans live stream guide: AFL Finals start time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information

The Geelong Cats and Sydney Swans do battle at the MCG on a Friday night, with the winner through to the preliminary finals. Here’s all the information you need to know about the match, including the broadcast details, squads, and start time.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 15.
Geelong entered September in a rich vein of form, having won four of five to close out the home and away season and finish in second.
But they were off from the opening bounce in their qualifying final against Richmond, before being blown away in the final quarter in a crushing 51-point defeat.
Sydney, on the other hand, enter this match as perhaps the most heavily-favoured away semi-final team in decades.
The Swans are on an absolute tear, having won 15 of their last 17 games, and also enjoy a strong record against Geelong.
The Swans have won five of their past six clashes against the Cats, while also sporting a perfect 4-0 record against them in finals.
Venue: MCG, Melbourne
TV: Live, Seven, Fox Footy 504
Online: Live, Foxtel Now, AFL Live Pass
Betting: Sydney $1.38, Geelong $3.15
All-Time Head-to-Head: Geelong 120, Sydney 100
Finals Head-to-Head: Sydney 4, Geelong 0
Last Meeting: Geelong 8.13 (61) def. by Sydney 16.11 (107) – Round 20, 2017
Teams
Geelong Cats
IN: Daniel Menzel, Darcy Lang
OUT: Cameron Guthrie (Calf), Jordan Murdoch (Omitted)
B: Tom Stewart, Tom Lonergan, Zach Tuohy
HB: Andrew Mackie, Lachie Henderson, Zach Guthrie
C: Mitch Duncan, Joel Selwood, Mark Blicavs
HF: Sam Menegola, Harry Taylor, Brandan Parfitt
F: Daniel Menzel, Tom Hawkins, James Parsons
FOL: Zac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Scott Selwood
I/C: Jed Bews, Jake Kolodjashnij, Darcy Lang, Steven Motlop
EMG: Rhys Stanley, Jordan Murdoch, Jackson Thurlow
Sydney Swans
No Change
B: Nick Smith, Heath Grundy, Callum Mills
HB: Jarrad McVeigh, Dane Rampe, Zak Jones
C: Isaac Heeney, Josh P. Kennedy, Jake Lloyd
HF: Dean Towers, Lance Franklin, George Hewett
F: Kieren Jack, Callum Sinclair, Sam Reid
FOL: Sam Naismith, Dan Hannebery, Luke Parker
I/C: Harry Cunningham, Nic Newman, Tom Papley, Gary Rohan
EMG: Aliir Aliir, Daniel Robinson, Lewis Melican
Broadcast Information
The match will be broadcast live on both Channel Seven and Fox Footy 504 in Australia.
Pre-game coverage begins at 7pm (AEST) on Channel Seven – 7mate in NSW, Queensland and WA – with the game getting underway at 7:50pm.
Fox Footy’s pre-game coverage also begins at 7pm, and features no ad breaks from siren to siren.
If you’d prefer to stream the game, you can use Foxtel’s streaming service Foxtel Now.
If you have an existing Foxtel service with the Sports package you’ll be able to stream the game through the Foxtel App.
An AFL Live Pass is another option for those who don’t want Foxtel in any capacity.
