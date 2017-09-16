Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin undercard

The middleweight world championship bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin – billed as Supremacy – takes place on Sunday, September 17 (AEST). This is the full undercard.

The full fight card contains four fights – including the Alvarez-Golovkin bout – and is scheduled to start at 10am (AEST). The main bout between Alvarez and Golovkin is scheduled to begin at midday, although this is dependant on the length of the three fights taking place prior.

The entire day’s action can be viewed on Main Event, a pay-per-view service available through Foxtel, costing $39.95.

Full fight card

Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) vs Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan) — middleweight

The big one. Alvarez enters this game with a 49-1-1 record – 34 wins by knockout, while Golovkin makes his Las Vegas debut undefeated at 37-0-0, with 33 of those victories by knockout. This should be a belter.

Joseph Diaz (USA) vs Jorge Lara (Mexico) — featherweight

This bout pits two undefeated southpaws against one another in a featherweight thriller. Lara enters this fight with a record of 29-0-2, while Diaz has won all 24 of his bouts.

Diego De La Hoya (Mexico) vs Randy Caballero (USA) – super bantamweight

Another bout between two boxers yet to taste defeat in their professional careers. De La Hoya has won all 19 of his professional fights – nine by knockout – while Caballero sits at 24-0-0, with 14 wins by knockout.

Ryan Martin (USA) vs Francisco Rojo (Mexico) – lightweight

Martin has been dubbed a ‘can’t-miss’ prospect and will be looking to continue an unbeaten 19-0 start in his boxing career. Rojo is also in fine form, with eight straight wins to his name and an overall record of 20-2.