Richmond Tigers vs GWS Giants second preliminary final fixture date and start time

The Richmond Tigers will host the GWS Giants at the MCG in the second preliminary final on Saturday 23 September, with the match starting at 4:45pm AEST.

The winner of the match will go up against the winner of the previous night’s preliminary final between the Adelaide Crows and the Geelong Cats.

The Tigers finished third this year, but had an excellent bit of luck in that their qualifying final was scheduled at their ground of choice, the MCG, against the Geelong Cats.

As a result the crowd at a supposed home final for the Cats was instead heavily waited towards Richmond, and the home ground advantage clearly crucial.

However it would be a mistake to say that only the location got Richmond over the line. Their fanatical defensive pressure choked the life out of the Cats.

Geelong ran out of puff at the last break and Richmond blew them away in the final quarter to move into a preliminary final.

The Giants won their way through the prelim despite falling well short of victory in their first attempt, a qualifying final at Adelaide Oval.

A fourth-placed finish meant they were made to travel in the first week of finals and they just couldn’t compete against the home team, the Crows, who blew them away in the second quarter.

The loss was made worse by the fact that both Shane Mumford and Jeremy Camerson suffered mid-game injuries which ruled them out for the remainder of the season.

They were then slated to play a home semi-final against the West Coast Eagles, who themselves had won a thriller at Adelaide Oval two days later.

The Giants were dominant at home and ultimately ran out the winners by 67 points, with veteran forward Steve Johnson kicking six goals in a dominant display.