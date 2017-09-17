Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin preview and prediction

Boxing’s pound-for-pound king will be crowned this weekend when Kazakhstan’s Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0) takes on Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-1) in Las Vegas.

The unbeaten Golovkin’s IBF, WBA, WBC and IBO world middleweight title belts will also be up for grabs.

Alvarez has formerly held world title belts at middleweight and light middleweight. The only loss of his career was against Floyd Mayweather back in 2013.

GGG turned pro after winning a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Incredibly, Canelo turned pro when he was just 15!

Golovkin is currently the favourite at $1.65, while Alvarez is $2.16. But there’s good reasons why both fighters can win.

Why Golovkin can win

GGG has a stunning KO record with 33 of his 37 career fights ending early. His average bout lasts just under five rounds.

He’s the naturally bigger man, having fought as a legitimate middleweight for his entire career. Canelo on the other hand has fought the majority of his career at lighter weights.

Though he relies on his punching power, GGG does have boxing skills he can call on if necessary over a 12-round fight, thanks to his extensive amateur pedigree.

Why Alvarez can win

The calibre of opponents that Canelo has fought in his career have been stronger than those faced by GGG. Notable Alvarez victories include Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Erislandy Lara and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Not that you could accuse GGG of ducking anyone. It’s been the other way around, with his KO record often making potential opponents think twice before agreeing to step into the ring with him.

Canelo has never been knocked down and he has a knockout punch himself (34 career KOs). He also has plenty of experience grounding out a 12-round win.

GGG has only been the 12-round distance once in his career, against Danny Jacobs in his last title defence where he scored a narrow victory.

Alvarez is the younger man, arguably in his prime at 27 and very experienced for a fighter his age. GGG is 35.

Prediction

Both fighters to be wary of each other early. GGG will step up the pace in the middle rounds looking for a KO, but I’m tipping Canelo to finish the stronger and snatch a split decision.