Chelsea vs Arsenal: EPL live scores, blog

Chelsea will be looking for their fifth-straight win when they host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in a London derby. Join The Roar from 10:30pm AEST for live scores and commentary.

After a rough start to the season in a 3-2 loss to Burnley in their opening Premier League fixture, Chelsea have found form and look almost unstoppable.

The Blues have gone on to get wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Leicester City, however no performance was more impressive than their last.

Chelsea are coming off a huge start to their Champions League campaign midweek, smashing Qarabag 6-nil at home.

Pedro, Davide Zappacosta Cesar Azpilicueta, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Michy Batshuayi all found the net for their side.

The Blues tend to shine against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, having won their past five Premier League home games against their rivals in red.

Arsenal on the other hand are looking to find some form.

Arsene Wenger will be feeling the pressure after a shaky start to the Premier League season, which has seen them win two and lose two.

These include a loss away to Stoke City and a 4-nil thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

However, Arsenal have gotten back to winning ways in recent fixtures, dismantling Bournemouth 3-nil before starting off their Europa League campaign with a win over FC Koln.

Saed Kolasinac came off the bench in the second half and scored, before Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin closed the show as the Gunners came back from behind to defeat FC Koln 3-1.

Arsenal may not have managed to beat Chelsea in their past five at Stamford Bridge, but they have beaten the Blues in their past two games against them.

First to Community Shield in a penalty shootout, before defeating them 2-1 in the FA Cup final earlier in the year thanks to goals from Alexis and Aaron Ramsey.

Prediction

If Arsene Wenger wants any hope of defeating Chelsea, he will need to play his strongest team, which he failed to do against Liverpool when he left Alexandre Lacazette and Kolasinac on the bench.

Arsenal have the firepower up front in Alexis, Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck, but it’s their defence and lack of fighting spirit that has let them down in the big games.

Chelsea on the other hand thrive at home against big teams, but played a strong side midweek in the Champions League, so not all players may be 100 percent and ready to go.

If Arsenal come to Stamford Bridge looking for a fight, then we could be in for one of the games of the season, and may just walk away with all three points. If not, expect Chelsea to run them over.

Wenger’s men seem more motivated as of late, so expect an Arsenal side up for the challenge.

Chelsea 1 – 2 Arsenal