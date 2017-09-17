Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez draw in points decision

A controversial points decision has seen Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez fight out a draw after their Las Vegas bout went the full twelve rounds.

Judge Adelaide Byrd awarded Canelo the fight 118-110, while the other judges voted it as 115-113 in favour of Golovkin, and 114-all as a draw.

It was called supremacy, it was called the fight everyone should watch. Tonight we saw GGG the middleweight king fight Canelo the lineal middleweight champion.

All belts were on the line. What we got was a WWE narrative that has some questioning the degree of corruption in boxing. For me, we saw the most fitting fight two current champions could provide.

Canelo looked slick and strong for 12 rounds. His head movement was great and his chin was unquestionable.

The hook that he used to almost decapitate Amir Khan managed to hurt GGG for the first time in his career, but it didn’t stop him.

GGG came and showed he’s not too old like many thought. He was relentless in coming forward and throwing combinations.

The official scorecard calls it a draw, that means as fans, we get another fantastic fight (hopefully). The question we need to answer is, what next?

Canelo vs GGG 2 would be a huge fight. But once one is crowned the undisputed middleweight king, where do they go?

GGG is a notoriously weak pull. His PPV numbers are the lowest of any fighter with his reputation, but he is in his mid-thirties and can’t take on many more battles like tonight.

If someone like Jermall Charlo wants to fight him, he’s putting his health on the line. Alternatively, Canelo would be giving up about 6 inches and 20lbs so it’s unlikely to ever happen.

The middleweight division once again is heating up. Tonight saw an amazing fight with two amazing fighters.

We don’t know what comes next, but we do know that no one will complain with seeing a rematch.