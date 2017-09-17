Hinkley’s future at Port still clouded

The AFL future of Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley should become clearer on Monday as Gold Coast continue to hover.

Despite Port’s demand on Friday that the Suns stop trying to poach Hinkley, the expansion club remains a crucial factor.

Channel Nine’s Footy Show reported on Sunday that Sydney assistant Stuart Dew, a candidate for the Suns job, postponed his interview with the club.

Dew apparently wants to see what happens at the Power but it is also understood he remains a Gold Coast candidate.

Hinkley’s Monday interview with local radio station 5AA will attract plenty of interest.

He has not spoken at length publicly since his team’s heartbreaking elimination final loss to West Coast.

Hinkley, Port’s coach since 2013, has a year left on his contract and Power president David Koch said last week the club would soon have talks with him about extending it.

The speculation is that Gold Coast are prepared to offer Hinkley a five-year deal.

“He’s been very silent around it – I think he’s played it beautifully,” former Port star Kane Cornes said on The Footy Show.

“He’s got himself in a bidding war with one football club wanting him badly – Gold Coast – with a five-year deal on the table and Port Adelaide also want him as well.

“Until he comes out and says ‘I’m staying at Port Adelaide, I’m extending my contract’, this will continue to bubble away.”

Port issued a statement on Friday after the Suns approached Hinkley’s manager.

“Port Adelaide has advised the Gold Coast Suns that Hinkley has advised the Gold Coast Suns that Hinkley is under contract until the end of 2018 and is not on the market,” they said.