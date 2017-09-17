India vs Australia: 1st ODI Cricket live scores, blog

India take on Australia in the first of what promises to be an exciting series of five ODIs at Chennai. Follow all the action of this first ODI to be played in Chennai from 6pm (AEST) right here on The Roar.

India are coming off a series result they will want to replicate but will know will be tough to against stiffer oppositions.

Nine wins on an away tour and no losses was a feat achieved by no other team and they have barely had any time to savour it before the start of another series.

This one, at home, is against a harder nut to crack. Australia and India have reserved their best – and on occasions, worst – for each other and for them to go up against each other in India gives neutral cricket fans a chance to hope for something better than what was on display in Sri Lanka.

And past results and the current quality should point towards that.

Australia have an edge over India in recent times in ODI cricket, having won six games in a row before losing one back home. This streak also included a victory in that famous 2015 World Cup semi-final.

Things have changed though. Australia have struggled to recapture those glory days that had seen them capture that World Cup under the captaincy of Michael Clarke.

Leading into this series, Smith’s side were knocked out of the Champions Trophy before they made the semi-final. This followed defeats in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of South Africa.

Australia are also coming off their first ever defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in Test cricket but make no mistake, it is a much-improved Bangladeshis they had come up against.

At the same time, their Test cricket experience against India earlier this year and that Bangladesh series would have prepared them for sterner tests like this one.

And India will be a difficult one. Beating India in India hasn’t been the easiest, and it becomes even harder if the pitches on offer have a lot on offer for the slow bowlers.

The last time Australia were in the country for an ODI series, scores of 350 were chased down – a pointer to the changing nature of this format, as much as it was to the nature of the pitches on offer.

Neutrals will hope for something more in the surfaces for the bowlers. A slightly more even contest between the bat and ball can go a long way in making it an interesting battle between the teams.

As far as the teams are concerned, Australia have called up Peter Handscomb as a cover for the injured Aaron Finch while India have lost Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel from their original squad even before a ball was bowled. Ravindra Jadeja, originally rested from the series, has been drafted as a cover.

Follow the live scores and blog of the 1st ODI between India and Australia from 6pm (AEST) here on The Roar.